Hallmark Christmas Movie Fans Needed For Dream Job Binge-Watching Films

If your idea of the perfect holiday activity involves a cozy couch and a Hallmark Christmas movie, there may be a way to turn your favorite seasonal hobby into a lucrative venture. One lucky Hallmark Christmas movie fan can score their dream job with a tech company offering $1,000 to someone willing to binge watch dozens of the cable network's films.

"We're looking for a lover of all things Christmas, G-Rated romcoms, and too-close-to-home family dramas to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days," Century Link wrote in a post advertising their "Hallmark Movie Dream Job." The company has promised to pay $1,000 to one social-media savvy applicant willing to not only watch, but review, a series of festive Hallmark movies.

So, just who exactly is Century Link looking for? According to the tech company, the ideal candidate for the job is someone who doesn't just like Christmas, they love it. Applicants are also required to be U.S. residents over the age of 18 who know how to effectively use social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. "We want someone who's willing to document their Hallmark marathon with their followers," Century Link said in their ad, adding that they're looking for someone with lots of opinions who'll be "as honest as possible" in their reviews.

The individual selected to be Century Link's official Hallmark Christmas movie watcher will receive everything one might need for 12 days of holiday-themed binge-watching, including a streaming service subscription, hot cocoa, Christmas cookies, Hallmark swag, and a mini Christmas tree with lights. But don't get too comfortable — this is an actual job with actual duties.

Century Link has said they expect their chosen applicant to post on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook each time they turn on one of the 24 Hallmark movies and include the hashtags #CountdowntoChristmas and #HallmarkDreamJob in each of their posts. What's more, the movie marathon must be completed by Christmas day.

Interested Hallmark Christmas movie fans are asked to apply online at Century Link's website. Along with questions regarding basic personal information and social media usernames, applicants are also asked to spill about their favorite Hallmark movie and the role Christmas movies play in their holiday traditions. For "a better shot at winning," Century Link has encouraged interested applicants to submit a 2 to 3 minute video of themselves "showcasing your best holiday spirit."

A full list of rules and frequently asked questions regarding the "job" can be seen at Century Link's website.