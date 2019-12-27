If you got a holiday scented candle for Christmas, you may need to have a close look at it before striking a match. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced last week that Hallmark has voluntarily recalled about 4,500 holiday scented candles after receiving reports that the glass broke when the candle was lit.

Last Friday, Hallmark issued a recall of 4,500 frosted balsam jar candles after six people reported the glass jar had broken when the candles were lit, according to a recall notice from the CPSC. Fortunately no one was injured when the glass broke.

The CPSC notes that the recalled candles are green in color, feature three wicks, and an image of a snow-covered pine cone on the jar. The candles in question were exclusively sold at Norman's Hallmark stores in New Jersey and Philadelphia between September and December of this year.

You can detect if you have a recalled candle by locating the white label on the bottom with a date code 9211D, SKU code XKT1747 and UPC code 763795556991. If you find you do have one of the recalled candles, don't light it as the glass could break once the candle heats up and cause injury.

Anyone who purchased the candle, or indeed anyone who might have received the candle as a gift, is encouraged stop using it and contact the company for more information. "Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to the store where purchased for a full refund of the purchase price and a $10 Hallmark Gold Crown gift card," the CPSC recall notice read.

Scented candles tend to be a pretty popular gift around the holidays, and while they tend to be pretty safe the reality is that they are tiny fires inside glass jars. So you want to make sure you are following best safety practices when using them by never leaving a candle unattended, keep them out of reach of pets and children, and don't light them close to anything that might be flammable, according to the National Candle Association.

If you need any questions answered about the recalled candles, you can contact Hallmark at 800-425-5627 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the company's product page.