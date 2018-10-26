The Christmas season is full of so many cozy traditions for those who celebrate — gift giving, Santa Claus, and Christmas music, oh my! Another favorite part of the holiday season is all the Christmas movies, which can be found on most TV channels in the weeks leading up to Dec. 25. And luckily, the Hallmark channel's Countdown To Christmas Special is back this year, with a whopping 22 brand new Christmas flicks on the schedule.

Usually Christmas movies only dominate during the month of December, but this year, Hallmark is starting the process an extra month early, in late October. Yes, you read that right. The first Countdown to Christmas movie will air during the last weekend of October, almost two months before Christmas Day. A little extreme, sure. But when you've been sitting on 22 movies (plus, an additional 15 new movies airing on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, another Hallmark channel), you want to start sharing them with the world as soon as possible.

Now, most people won't have time to watch every movie. So luckily, Hallmark put together an hour-long special, hosted by American Idol alum Kellie Pickler, featuring snippets from all 22 movies.

Hallmark Channel on YouTube

But in case you don't want to spend an hour watching Kellie Pickler show you movie clips, you can read about them below. Here are the 22 new movies coming to the Hallmark Channel over the next two months as part of Countdown to Christmas.

1 Christmas at Pemberley Manor Hallmark Channel on YouTube Christmas at Pemberley Manor is about a party planner named Elizabeth Bennet who is sent to work for a man named Mr. Darcy at his home, Pemberley Manor. It's pretty clear that the film is based on Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. Airing Saturday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m. ET.

2 Christmas Joy Hallmark Channel on YouTube Danielle Panabaker and Matt Long star in Christmas Joy, about a young woman who returns home during the holidays to care for her aunt who is in the hospital. It turns out her former crush works at the hospital, and the holidays bring them closer together. Airing Saturday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. ET.

3 Road to Christmas Hallmark Channel on YouTube Chad Michael Murray stars in Road to Christmas, a film centered around a group of people producing a Christmas television special. Airing Sunday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

4 It’s Christmas, Eve All Things Christmas on YouTube Starring LeAnn Rimes and Tyler Hines, It's Christmas, Eve tells the story of two neighbors: a handsome music teacher, and a superintendent who cuts the music program. Drama! Airing Saturday, Nov. 10, 8 p.m. ET.

5 Christmas in Love Hallmark Channel on YouTube Christmas in Love puts together an unlikely pair: a small-town baker, known for her famous Christmas Kringles, and a big-town CEO, who wants to modernize her old-school baking process. Airing Sunday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m. ET.

6 Christmas at Graceland Hallmark Channel on YouTube If you were wondering why Kellie Pickler hosted the Countdown to Christmas special, here's your answer. In Christmas at Graceland, Pickler stars as a businesswoman who reunites with her ex around the holidays. Airing Saturday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

7 Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa Hallmark Channel on YouTube In Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa, a professional retail designer returns home for the holidays to discover that the general store has been shut down — so she decides to resurrect it. Airing Sunday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.

8 Christmas at Grand Valley The unlikely couple at the center of Christmas at Grand Valley is Kelly, an artist from Chicago, and Leo, a businessman and single dad. Airing Wednesday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

9 Christmas at the Palace hallmarkchannel on Instagram Christmas at the Palace is about a former professional ice skater, who is hired by the king of a fictional country to teach his daughter skating. Sparks inevitably fly between the king and the ice skating teacher. A Christmas Prince vibes, anyone? Airing Thursday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET.

10 Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe Hallmark Channel on YouTube Yes, this is the second Hallmark Channel movie this season to be inspired by Pride and Prejudice. Based on the book of the same name, Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe stars Lacey Chabert as Darcy, a woman who reconnects with her former enemy upon returning home for Christmas. Airing Friday, Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

11 Christmas Everlasting 11Alive on YouTube Like in many of the above movies, Christmas Everlasting is about a young woman returning home for the holidays and reuniting with an old flame. In this flick, a lawyer named Lucy comes home to handle the estate of her late sister, and she reconnects with her high school sweetheart, who happens to be her sister's lawyer. Bonus: Patti LaBelle and Tatyana Ali star. Airing Saturday, Nov. 24, 8 p.m. ET.

12 A Shoe Addict’s Christmas Feeling the Vibe Magazine on YouTube Candace Cameron Bure of Full House stars in A Shoe Addict’s Christmas as a department store employee who gets trapped in the store overnight on Christmas Eve. The story then turns into A Christmas Carol-inspired tale once a woman mysteriously appears in the shoe department. Airing Sunday, Nov. 25, 8 p.m. ET.

13 Mingle All the Way Mingle All the Way is about a woman who comes up with a networking app (called Mingle All the Way) that pairs up business types up with plus ones for professional events. Naturally she joins the app, and the story between her and her first match has strong You've Got Mail vibes. Airing Saturday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

14 A Majestic Christmas Awesam on YouTube In A Majestic Christmas, an architect returns to hometown to turn a historic playhouse into a modern multiplex, much to the town's dismay. Yes, she will have a romantic interest who is also involved in planning the multiplex, and yes, there will be clashing viewpoints. Airing Sunday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. ET.

15 Homegrown Christmas Another Full House star is Christmas-ing it up on the Hallmark Channel this year. Lori Loughlin stars as Maddie, a woman who quit her high-powered job just in time to return home for the holidays. As you've probably already guessed, Maddie will run into her old high school sweetheart, and they are forced to work together and put old arguments aside. Airing Saturday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

16 Christmas Wonderland Hannah Montana's Emily Osment stars in Christmas Wonderland as Heidi, a big-city gallery curator with dreams of being a painter. Just before Christmas, she has to return to her small hometown to care for her niece and nephew, where she is — spoiler alert — reunited with her high school sweetheart. I'm noticing a pattern here and I love it. Airing Sunday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

17 A Gingerbread Romance tiamowry on Instagram Tia Mowry-Hardrict stars in A Gingerbread Romance as an architect who partners up with a handsome baker to build a gingerbread house for a work contest. Airing Saturday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. ET.

18 Entertaining Christmas jodiesweetin on Instagram Another Hallmark Christmas movie, another Full House star. In Entertaining Christmas, Jodie Sweetin plays Kara, the daughter of a famous cookbook author who doesn't have any of the same skills her mother does. When Christmastime rolls around, Kara is faced with learning her mom's skills for an important project. Airing Sunday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

19 Jingle Around the Clock Jingle Around the Clock is about a young woman who rounds up her college friends to celebrate Christmas together. However, her plans are thrown through a loop when she winds up taking on a job during the holiday, where she romantically bonds with her new co-worker. Airing Saturday, Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. ET.

20 Christmas Made to Order Hallmark Channel on YouTube Alexa Pena Vega and Jonathan Bennett star in Christmas Made to Order as Steven, an architect, and Gretchen, a holiday party coordinator, respectively. Steven hires Gretchen to plan his family's Christmas, and her expertise not only brings his family closer, but it brings the two leads closer as well. Airing Sunday, Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

21 When Calls the Heart loriloughlin on Instagram Lori Loughlin must have had a busy year, because she is starring in When Calls the Heart as well! The movie is about a group of orphans who become stranded in Hope Valley, and the town's residents work to create a memorable Christmas for the kids. Airing Tuesday, Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.