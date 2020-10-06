Halloween Costumes That Incorporate Protective Face Masks
Face masks are so ingrained in our everyday lives now thanks to COVID-19. You wear one to work and to the grocery store, your kids wear one to school — masks are basically the must-have accessory of 2020. And if you want to have some fun on Oct. 31, Halloween costumes that incorporate protective face masks might be the perfect solution. Like pretty much every activity this year, holidays are not immune to new health and safety guidelines.
The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued specific guidance concerning protective face masks and Halloween celebrations. The CDC website advises not using a Halloween costume mask in lieu of a cloth face mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19. Doubling up by wearing a protective mask underneath your costume mask is also not advised. "Do not wear a costume mask over a cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe," the CDC website reads. "Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask."
So, while plastic or latex costume masks are out for this year, cloth face masks are 100% in. Let these costume ideas that incorporate protective face masks inspire you to enjoy all that Halloween 2020 has to offer in a fun, but safe, way.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
1. Doctor
Your kiddos can honor healthcare heroes this year on Halloween by dressing up like a doctor. An adorable protective cloth face mask is already part of this Melissa and Doug doctor costume set, so that means you won't have to shop for a mask separately to go with the costume.
2. Pirate
Aaaarrrggg! Swash-buckling little ones can don a pirate-themed face mask like this one from Amazon with their favorite pirate costume this Halloween. They'll rule the high seas and stay safe with this adorable combo. If they're lucky, they may even find some sunken treasure out trick-or-treating. Ahoy, matey!
3. Lion
Your kids can have a roaring good time this Halloween while staying safe and protected in this fringed lion mask from Etsy. Even ferocious beasts need proper protection on Halloween. It pairs perfectly with any lion costume, but this handmade hooded sweatshirt is just too adorable to pass up.
4. Mermaid
Available in kids sizes S, M, L
Anything sparkly, frilly, and flowing is always fair game when it comes to dressing up on Halloween and this ultra pretty mermaid costume from Target surely fits the bill. Best of all, a sequined face mask from Etsy pairs perfectly with the iridescent scales on the mermaid costume skirt.
5. Mummy
Available in babies sizes 6 to 24 months, toddler sizes 2T to 5T, and kids size 6
Oh my ghoul, you guys. How adorable would your little one look dressed up like a mummy this Halloween? Mummies are wrapped head to toe with cloth strips and you can definitely re-create this look by adding a mummified cloth face mask to your child's costume this year.
7. SpongeBob SquarePants
If your kids dream of living in a pineapple under the sea, a SpongeBob costume for Halloween could make their dreams come true. Additionally, if you just wanted to put together a homemade SpongeBob costume, a yellow tee, red tie, brown shorts, and knee high socks, topped off with this face mask from Red Bubble would be just perfect.
8. Pumpkin
Available for newborn to 24 months, 2T to 5T, and kids sizes 6 and 7.
There are so many ways to dress your kids (or yourself) up as a pumpkin for Halloween. Basically, you need a head-to-toe orange outfit (this adorable romper from Random Rompers on Etsy is perfect for babies through younger elementary school kiddos) topped off with a jack-o-lantern grin face mask. Easy peasy, pumpkin squeezy.
9. Dragon
Childs sizes for 3-5 years and 6-9 years
Wearing a dragon costume can make any kid feel fierce on Halloween. Top it off with a dragon-print mask and you have a match made in 2020 costume heaven. The mask will definitely prevent any fire breathing from going on, but at least this way you won't risk your little dragon setting any of their candy aflame.
10. Vampire
Even Count Dracula himself would probably wear a mask on Halloween in 2020. Instead of jamming fake pointy teeth into their mouth, kids in vampire costumes can opt for this face mask with a vampire-tooth grin to stay safe and be way more comfortable while trick-or-treating this year.
11. Winifred Sanderson
The movie Hocus Pocus is such an iconic Halloween staple that it feels wrong to have a costume list that doesn't include at least one of the Sanderson sisters. Pair this hilarious Winifred mask with a gorgeous replica of her green dress from the movie if you want to look just like the spooky, yet silly, witch.
12. Cat
One of the easiest Halloween costumes to throw together is a cat. It usually involves wearing all black, donning some kitten ears, pinning on a tail, and drawing a few whiskers on your kid's face with eyeliner that will inevitably end up smeared all over their face. Thanks to this cat face mask, you can skip the eyeliner whiskers this year.
13. Skeleton
Is there anything spookier than someone dressed up like a creepy skeleton walking around on Halloween night? Your kids can get their scary on in a skeleton costume paired with a face mask featuring a skeletal grin. No bones about it, this look is totally a Halloween win.
14. Spider
Sizes for babies newborn to 24 months, toddler sizes 2T to 5T, and kids sizes 6 and 7
Another simple costume idea that works well with very little actual effort, but also works well with a face mask, is a spider. A black romper like this one from Random Rompers on Etsy is great for little kids, but a simple black tee with black pants works, too. Top it all off with a spiderweb mask to create an easy spider costume.
15. Veterinarian
Little animal lovers can wear this Melissa and Doug veterinarian costume for Halloween this year and help all of the puppies and kitties in the neighborhood. This costume comes with a cloth face mask already included, so your kids can look great while staying safe and you won't have to buy a mask separately.