Face masks are so ingrained in our everyday lives now thanks to COVID-19. You wear one to work and to the grocery store, your kids wear one to school — masks are basically the must-have accessory of 2020. And if you want to have some fun on Oct. 31, Halloween costumes that incorporate protective face masks might be the perfect solution. Like pretty much every activity this year, holidays are not immune to new health and safety guidelines.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued specific guidance concerning protective face masks and Halloween celebrations. The CDC website advises not using a Halloween costume mask in lieu of a cloth face mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19. Doubling up by wearing a protective mask underneath your costume mask is also not advised. "Do not wear a costume mask over a cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe," the CDC website reads. "Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask."

So, while plastic or latex costume masks are out for this year, cloth face masks are 100% in. Let these costume ideas that incorporate protective face masks inspire you to enjoy all that Halloween 2020 has to offer in a fun, but safe, way.

1. Doctor Doctor Costume Set Melissa & Doug | $30 Sized for children 3-6 years SEE ON MELISSA & DOUG Your kiddos can honor healthcare heroes this year on Halloween by dressing up like a doctor. An adorable protective cloth face mask is already part of this Melissa and Doug doctor costume set, so that means you won't have to shop for a mask separately to go with the costume.