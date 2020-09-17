My kids aren't allowed to wear actual Halloween costumes to school, so every year I deck them out in as much spirited swag as I can to help them celebrate the spookiest holiday of all. Pumpkin socks and glow-in-the dark ghost t-shirts are all fair game, and this year, Halloween face masks are a must-have to help them go all out. (And no, I'm not talking about plastic Freddy Krueger-like masks.)

One of the many thoughts that raced through my mind ahead of my kids' first day back at school was whether or not I needed to stock up on different mask designs for different events. Are themed face masks the new holiday tee? Will they have silly mask day instead of silly sock day this year? Indeed, it seems my kids are quite determined to have holiday-themed masks to wear during the Halloween season.

Luckily, there are endless options to choose from when it comes to purchasing Halloween face masks for kids. Whether they want something spooky or cute, with jack-o-lanterns or with ghosts, there is no shortage of adorable options to help kids have fun dressing up while staying safe and protected from germs. Let this list inspire a whole new way to celebrate Halloween this year.

1. Crayola Halloween Set Crayola™ Reusable Cloth Kids Face Mask Set, Halloween School Maskpack | $30 SEE ON SCHOOL MASKPACK What's better than one Halloween face mask for your kiddo? An entire five-pack with one to wear every single school day, that's what. These Crayola masks from School Maskpack instantly transform your little one into a pumpkin, a ghost, Frankenstein, a mummy, or a monster so they can celebrate in style.

2. Glowing Spiderwebs Halloween Glow in the Dark Face Mask PrettysNPaws | $9 SEE ON ETSY Almost nothing says Halloween like spiderwebs. Unless of course those spiderwebs glow in the dark like the pattern of this eerie face mask from Etsy. Etsy seller PrettysNPaws allows you to choose from a fitted mask, a pleated style mask, or a cup style mask, all available in multiple sizes for kids, teens, and adults.

3. Halloween Print Disposable Masks 50-Piece Disposable Face Masks AWUS | $14 SEE ON AMAZON If you or your kids prefer to use a disposable mask instead of a fabric reusable mask, you can snag a 50-pack of Halloween-themed disposable face masks on Amazon for $14. The masks are decorated with a plethora of pumpkins, ghosts, bats, and other spooky scenery that you can wear all October long.

4. Dabbing Skeletons Dabbing Skeleton Green Kids Mask Redbubble | $13 SEE ON REDBUBBLE The "dab" has certainly made a resurgence among kids in schools learning how to properly cover their face when sneezing, so wearing a face mask with a skeleton in this iconic pose is sure to garner lots of laughs. This green dabbing skeleton face mask for kids is peak Halloween 2020 fashion.

5. Personalized Face Mask Personalized Face Mask - Halloween 2020 Little Navy | $9 SEE ON LITTLE NAVY This white, pink, and black Halloween-themed face mask is so cute, it's scary. Tiny ghosts and goblins, bats, and spiderwebs look way less creepy thanks to the adorably festive pink pumpkin accents on this white kids' face mask. Best of all, it can be personalized with your kiddo's name.

6. Smiling Jack-O-Lanterns Pumpkin Face Mask Ambiature | $10 SEE ON ETSY A smiling, orange jack-o-lantern is one of those iconic Halloween symbols that adorns nearly every stitch of holiday clothing available to the general public. It only makes sense that Halloween face masks for children like these soft reusable masks from Etsy would include the toothy grin of the season's signature symbol.

7. Go Batty Personalized Face Masks - Halloween 2020 Little Navy | $9 SEE ON LITTLE NAVY If your kid is always losing things, it may make sense to send them to school in a personalized face mask that has their name right on the outside. This purple mask with tiny black bats not only solves that problem, but helps to celebrate the Halloween season in a fun and adorable way.

8. Vampire Kitty Vampire Cat Fashion Face Mask Rushmore Youth | $18 SEE ON ETSY You and your kiddos can go absolutely catty this Halloween in this freakishly cute cat face mask with tiny little vampire teeth. The black mask is available in sizes for both kids and adults. It's equal parts creepy and cool, giving off total black cat and vampire vibes without being overly chilling.

9. Disney Halloween Snacks Disney Halloween Snacks Mask The Captain's Wife Co. | $17 SEE ON ETSY The Disney parks' yearly Halloween celebrations may not be happening this year, but that doesn't mean that you can't still celebrate the joy of Halloween at Disney with a fun face mask for kids and adults. This adorable mask from Etsy features classic Disney snacks in Halloween treat form. Several Disney villains and Jack Skellington even make an appearance.

10. Celebrate The Sanderson Sisters 'Hocus Pocus' Mask Honey & Penny Designs | $12 SEE ON ETSY If your family loves the quintessential Halloween movie Hocus Pocus as much as mine does, you absolutely need a face mask featuring the silhouettes of the famed Sanderson Sisters to celebrate spooky season. Available in both kids and adult sizes, the black cloth mask features the saying, "It's just a bunch of Hocus Pocus" in white surrounded by broomsticks.

11. Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice It's Showtime! - Halloween Tim Burton Fabric Face Mask Shop Monsi | $11 SEE ON ETSY Halloween movie characters make the most festive accessories to help ring in the season, and Tim Burton's iconic Beetlejuice is no exception. This black and white striped face mask with the crazed character and bright green accents is a total Halloween mask must-have. (Just don't say his name three times!)

12. The Great Pumpkin Kids Mask - Halloween It's The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown Remedy Fashions | $8 SEE ON ETSY If your family watches It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown every year without fail like mine does, this is definitely a face mask you're going to want to get your hands on. Scenes from the show adorn the orange fabric face mask, available in multiple sizes for kids on Etsy.