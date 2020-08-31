It's officially time to get your little ghoulish guys and gals prepped and ready for Halloween. I'm talking costume shopping, hanging faux spiderwebs from your trees, blowing up an Oogie Boogie inflatable — the works. This year, finding creepy cute children's halloween pajamas for your kiddos to snuggle up in at the end of their fun-filled day of tricks and treats will be icing on the top of a delicious candy-corn-flavored cake. Your kids have weathered everything that 2020 has thrown at them, so it's time to go overboard and make this the best Halloween ever.

If your family doesn't already have an established tradition of donning pumpkin-covered PJs on the spookiest night of the year, this is definitely the year to start. Some fall activities may look a little different, but you can still have a cozy pair of Halloween-themed pajamas shipped right to your door. Honestly, I'm buying my whole family two pairs this year so my kids I can go to sleep on October 30 and wake up ready to greet Halloween head-on. It'll be like Christmas Eve, but instead of presents, there will be candy. Lots and lots of candy.

In the market for new Halloween pajamas? Take a look at this list for inspiration and then go run amuck (Amuck! Amuck!) into another glorious Halloween season.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

3. Boo Yah! Halloween-Graphic Pajama Set Old Navy | $30 Kids sizes XS-XXL SEE ON OLD NAY This pair of pajamas from Old Navy perfectly describes how I feel about having Halloween in 2020. It's like giving this year a giant karate kick and demanding that Halloween festivities rise to the occasion. Plus, the play on words here paired with actual ghosts can absolutely not be overlooked.

4. Trick-Or-Treating Pups Kids Halloween Graphic PJ Set In Picasso Lily Gap | $40 Kids sizes 4-14 SEE ON GAP Your little ones can have a howling good time on Halloween when they wear this precious pair of puppy dog-themed pajamas for kids from Gap. If these precocious pooches knocked on my door with jack-o-lantern buckets hanging from their mouths, I would not hesitate to throw them a literal bone.

5. Classic Pumpkins Long John Pajamas In Organic Cotton — Jack O'Lanterns Hanna Andersson | $46 $35 Kids 0-3 months to 14/16 Women's XS-XXL Men's XS-XXL SEE ON HANNA ANDERSSON Hanna Andersson is where you go when you need to put on a strong matching family pajama game. When it comes to Christmas PJs, I'm sure you already know this, but classic Halloween pajamas for the entire family? They have them in spades. Everyone from babies through adults can wear head-to-toe pumpkin PJs this year.

6. Candy Corn 2-Piece Halloween Candy Corn Snug Fit Cotton PJs Carter's | $30 $18 Baby sizes 6M-24M Toddler sizes 2T-5T Kids sizes 4-14 SEE ON CARTER'S For a bedtime look that is as sweet as candy (corn), this pair of Halloween pajamas from Carter's is too cute to pass up. The friendly little candy corns on this set are all ready to go trick-or-treating. These snuggly long-sleeved pajamas are available in baby, toddler, and children's sizes.

7. A Very Mickey Halloween Mickey Mouse Halloween PJ PALS for Boys Shop Disney | $20 Baby sizes 0-3 to 18-24 months Kids sizes 2-10 Adult sizes XS-XXL SEE ON DISNEY Just like your kids can't wait for Halloween, neither can Mickey and his pals over at Disney. Halloween pajamas featuring Mickey Mouse shaped like a ghost are available for the whole family. The boy PJs have a black background and the girl design is purple. There are also sizes available for adults and babies as well.

8. Plaid Ghosts Personalized Ghost Plaid Halloween Pajamas My One Of Each Boutique | $24 Kids sizes 3 months to 12 years SEE ON ETSY For a classic look that never goes out of style, a plaid design is timeless. These Halloween pajamas from Etsy can be personalized with your child's name and a green boy or purple girl ghost smiling from a black and orange buffalo plaid background.