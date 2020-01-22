Shopping for cute newborn clothes that are made from organic, sustainable materials and don't break the bank can be a challenge. But thanks to H&M's organic newborn collection, you can shop a variety of adorable, timeless looks for your babe in stores and online while helping the planet and not spending your entire paycheck. So when they ruin their onesie with spit-up anyway, you won't be quite as upset.

H&M aims to use 100% recycled or sustainably sourced materials by the year 2030, and they're off to a great start with their conscious collection, sharing how and where the items are made online. Shoppers can read about each items's sustainability factors on the product page including where the fibers used were sourced, how much of the product is made from recycled material, and more. Also included is information about the independent suppliers in developing countries who made the garments and their commitment to sustainable processes and products.

Because your baby will likely grow out of their newborn attire rather quickly, H&M offers shoppers the opportunity to bring any unwanted clothing (whether it's theirs or not) to their store for recycling. Knowing that your family's old clothing can be put to good use and responsibly recycled is just one more reason to head to H&M to check out their new organic newborn collection.

1. Light Pink Dress & Leggings Dress & Leggings H&M | $10 Available in sizes 0-1M through 3-4Y SEE ON H&M Made from 95% sustainably-sourced soft, organic cotton jersey, this set is adorable and affordable. The short-sleeved, striped flare dress paired with soft pink leggings is perfect for spring.

2. Knit Fleece Jacket Knit Fleece Jacket in Light Grey Melange H&M | $15 Available in sizes 0-1M through 3-4Y SEE ON H&M This knit jacket features a soft fleece interior to keep your baby nice and warm, with a zipper guard that will keep your baby's skin protected from accidentally getting scratched. It's also made from partially recycled polyester fibers that come from sources such as recycled water bottles.

3. Cotton Overalls Cotton Overalls H&M | $15 Available in sizes 0-1M through 3-4Y SEE ON H&M Basic overalls are a standard go-to for babies that can be thrown on over a short or long-sleeved onesie, or even worn alone. This sustainably-sourced cotton version with snap closures is available in six colors — black, powder pink, dark grey, dark blue, yellow, and mint green.

4. 5-Pack Cotton Pants 5-Pack Cotton Pants H&M | $30 Available in sizes 0-1M through 6-9M SEE ON H&M Buying in bulk for your baby is necessary. You'll need plenty of outfit options for the inevitable blow-out and endless stream of spit-up. This five-pack of cotton pull-on pants features sustainably-sourced cotton, and the price of $6 per pair can't be beat.

5. 2-Pack Sleeveless Rompers 2-Pack Sleeveless Rompers H&M | $20 Available in sizes 0-1M through 6-9M SEE ON H&M A sleeveless romper with snap closures is an easy-to-wear option for your newborn when the weather is warm out. Throwing on this outfit is even easier when you know that it's made with soft, sustainably-sourced, organic cotton jersey material.

6. Cotton Sweater & Pants Cotton Sweater & Pants H&M | $28 Available in sizes 0-1M through 6-9M SEE ON H&M This sweater and pants set is adorned with button details along one side of the top, and is made from soft organic knit cotton. Available in dark grey and white striped as well as solid light pink, this outfit is soft enough for lounging around in, but cute enough to be worn out and about.

7. 3-Pack Long-Sleeved Bodysuits 3-Pack Long-Sleeved Bodysuits H&M | $15 Available in sizes 0-1M through 6-9M SEE ON H&M An adorable bodysuit is one of the most versatile pieces of baby wear you can buy. This 100% organic cotton version from H&M comes in 12 mix-and-match varieties featuring solids, stripes, dots, and animal designs.

8. Slub Jersey Pants Slub Jersey Pants H&M | $18 Available in sizes 0-1M through 3-4Y SEE ON H&M With an elasticized waistband, mock button fly, tiny side pockets, and sewn cuffs at the hems, these slub pants are a fashionable choice for your baby that are also a sustainable option thanks to their organic cotton jersey material. These pants are available in dark red, dark beige (pictured), dark blue, and taupe.

9. 2-Piece Romper Set 2-Piece Set H&M | $20 Available in sizes 0-1M through 6-9M SEE ON H&M I cannot get over the sweet, tiny bunnies on the sleeves of this jumper set. If you're not into bunnies, this romper set is also available in grey with a onesie featuring giraffes. The romper is made from soft velour comprised of an organic cotton blend, and the onesie is made from sustainably-sourced 100% organic cotton.

10. Fleece-Lined Jumpsuit Fleece-Lined Jumpsuit H&M | $25 Available in sizes 01-M through 6-9M SEE ON H&M If you need to bundle your baby up, there is almost no better way to do so than with a fleece-lined jumpsuit sporting tiny bear ears on top of the hood. The soft fleece lining is made from recycled polyester and the outer layer from organic cotton jersey.

11. Jersey Hats 3-Pack Cotton Jersey Hats H&M | $10 Available in sizes 0-2M through 2-4Y SEE ON H&M Your newborn needs a hat to keep them warm right after birth, and you'll want something soft like these jersey hats made from sustainably-sourced organic cotton. The three-pack of hats is available in three color package options including gray with elephants, pink with flowers, and blue with stars.