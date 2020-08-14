By this point, I have exhausted precisely all of my creative resources to try to keep my kids entertained at home. I've also given up dressing my children (and myself, honestly) and with the new Hanna Andersson DIY pajama sets, I'm pulling double duty. I can let my kids' creativity run wild without spending any additional mental energy to come up with a craft on my own, and keep them cozy. Goodbye painted paper plates and craft store pom-pom art, hello DIY pajamas.

If you need one more activity to occupy your kiddos, this is definitely one to try. Whatever your kids can dream up to make these plain white PJs their own, they can absolutely create a stylish look with tie-dye, fabric paint, embroidery, and more.

Made from the same soft organic cotton you know and love from Hanna Andersson's popular Hannajams pajamas, these totally blank white PJ sets come in both long and short options. If you live somewhere where summer temps might last well into autumn, a short-sleeved top and shorts set might be just what your kids need to cure their next bout of boredom. Or, you could plan a bit ahead and snag a long-sleeved top paired with pants and let them DIY some cozy pajamas for when the weather cools down a bit.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Available in both kid and adult styles, these DIY pajamas are actually an activity that the entire family can try their hand at. Plus, wouldn't DIY PJ sets covered in red and green fabric paint with reindeer and holly appliqués make for just the perfect Christmas card photo session? (And no, it is definitely not too early to think about that, thank you very much.)

Kid sizes in the short style range from 12 to 24 months through size 12 and retail for $20, while the long john pajamas are available in sizes from 3 to 6 months through children's size 12 and retail for $25. Adult DIY short pajamas retail for $40 and long john pajamas for $45, with both sets available in unisex sizes XS to XXL.

In addition to their new DIY pajama sets, Hanna Andersson has a selection of new arrivals in several fun new prints, including a selection of Disney and Pixar characters. Pixar pals Buzz and Woody, Mike and Sully, Mr. and Mrs. Incredible, and Dory and Nemo can all be found on these organic cotton long johns. My personal favorite duo is Miguel and Dante from Coco. Just look at how adorable these two are together in PJ form.

Also available is a Cars pajama set with Lightening McQueen front and center, as well as a mosaic-style set featuring an array of different Disney and Pixar characters and symbols like the iconic Toy Story bouncing ball. The Disney and Pixar long john sets retail for $50 each and are available in sizes from 3 to 6 months to children's 14 to 16.

If you need even more adorable bedtime attire inspiration, Hanna Andersson's new arrivals also include a selection of summery prints, geometric shapes, lemons, sharks, flowers, butterflies, and more. Most styles are available in sizes starting at 3 to 6 months and run through children's sizes 14 to 16 in both long and short options.

So, whether your kids need a new activity to inspire their creativity and want to show off their artwork on their very own pajama set or you're just looking for some cute new styles to wear now that you've seen your kids in the same worn out PJs for the past five months straight, Hanna Andersson has you covered.