Around the halls of Hogwarts, Gryffindors are known for their bravery. And while she didn't go head-to-head against He Who Must Not Be Named, Harry Potter's Rupert Grint recently told a midwife that she was behaving like a true Gryffindor during the coronavirus pandemic. During a virtual interview, the actor, who is expecting his first child with his longtime girlfriend Georgia Groome, voiced his support for healthcare workers.

Grint appeared with actress Miriam Margolyes — Harry Potter fans will remember her as Professor Sprout in the films — during the recent One World: Together at Home special in the U.K. on Sunday. Grint used his time on screen to express his gratitude for Sam Halliwell, a 33-year-old midwife who is working through the outbreak at Birmingham Women’s Hospital in England. Halliwell has been working the front lines of the outbreak and self-isolating in a hotel throughout the pandemic in order to protect her immunocompromised husband, according to People, and Grint was more than a little impressed.

“Hearing your story is just insane,” Grint told Halliwell, as Metro reported. “The sacrifices that you make is truly inspiring. It’s very Gryffindor behavior. Thank you so much.”

Grint's appreciation of midwives is sure to grow in the coming months as he prepares to welcome his own child with the help of similar healthcare workers.

News broke earlier this month that Grint is expecting a child with Groome. The pair have yet to comment publicly about their big news, but a rep for the Harry Potter alum confirmed rumors with a statement to E! News. "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time," the statement said.

The One World: Together At Home special was a worldwide benefit for coronavirus relief and the World Health Organization that included concerts, interviews, and more. Organizers reported that the special generated nearly $128 million in pledged donations for the cause, according to CNN.

Along with checking in with fans and praising healthcare workers like Halliwell, Grint and Margolyes took the opportunity to reconnect with one another years after filming of the Harry Potter series concluded. "You were just a little boy when I saw you, you’ve turned out to be a very handsome young man," Margolyes told Grint, according to the Daily Mail.

A lot has changed since the two were filming together, that's for sure. Grint is well on his way to parenthood and the life of little Ronald Weasley is somewhat behind him. But his comments to Halliwell show that Grint hasn't forgotten his roots and the qualities of Gryffindors live on. May we all show that kind of bravery during this tough time.

