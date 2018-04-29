After much anticipation, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, welcomed their third child on April 23: a baby boy named Prince Louis Arthur Charles. Since then, the world hasn't been able to get enough of the new prince. The royal family has been expanding quickly over the past few years, more so now with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's impending wedding on May 19. So, with these two new additions, it's fair to wonder if Meghan Markle has met the new royal baby since his arrival.

Given that Markle's inclusion into the royal family is a little unconventional, since she's a biracial American and former actress, people are eager to track how the royal family is embracing her. Although Markle has faced slack in the media before for things like not adhering to royal fashion protocol, the royal family itself seems to be receiving her fairly well. After all, as The Knot pointed out, the couple needed to have the queen's written permission before Prince Harry could even pop the question.

After retreating to the sanctuary of Kensington Palace from St. Mary's Hospital in London, Prince William and Middleton began introducing the rest of their family to their new son, according to The Telegraph. And, while the duchess' sister, Pippa Middleton, was the first to be pictured after meeting Prince Louis, The Telegraph noted, it was possible Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the actual first visitors, since they're neighbors at Kensington Palace.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Either way, rest assured that it's very likely that Markle has met little Prince Louis, as Hollywood Life noted that she reportedly "couldn’t stop smiling" when meeting the baby boy.

Knowing that Markle has likely been introduced to the newest royal, maybe the next question to ask is: could Markle be named Prince Louis' godmother? The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge could decide to make Markle's introduction into the family special by selecting her as Prince Louis' godmother. According to MSN, Markle had reportedly made the final list back in February, with Middleton being adamant that she wanted her future sister-in-law to play that important role. "They've already formed a strong sisterly bond, and it's Kate's way of showing how close they've become," a source reportedly told the news outlet.

It would be adorable if Markle was actually named Prince Louis' godmother. Middleton has also, in the past, received a bit of flack for how she's dressed or behaved, with people stating she wasn't following royal protocol. A good example, as Racked noted, is when people became upset about the length of her hair. Given that both women gone through similar struggles to fit in under public scrutiny, it would be a nice gesture for Middleton to welcome Markle into the family this way.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And although royal experts don't seem to agree that the odds are in Markle's favor, it's worth pointing out that the experts were wrong about the new baby's name. In the past, and leading right up to the actual reveal, Albert and Arthur had been top contenders for the new baby's name.

If they did choose Markle, it wouldn't be the first time the royal family has chosen relatives to act as godparents. According to The Sun, one of Prince George's godmother's is Prince William's cousin, Zara Tindall. And, yes, you read that right: that's only one of his godparents. While most people usually have just one godfather and godmother apiece, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are definitely exceeding that. The Sun noted that Prince George as seven godparents altogether, while Princess Charlotte has five.

Typically, the family doesn't announce any godparents until the day of the Christening, so there's still a little bit longer to wait. In the meantime, though, people can continue to root for the godparent underdog and hope that Meghan Markle gets to fill one of the spots.

Check out Romper's new video series, Bearing The Motherload, where disagreeing parents from different sides of an issue sit down with a mediator and talk about how to support (and not judge) each other’s parenting perspectives. New episodes air Mondays on Facebook.