The new littlest prince is officially 1 day old now and the world is still obsessing over his arrival. But now that he's finally here, there are still so many questions to be answered. Like, what is his name? When will his first portrait be revealed? And when will the royal baby's christening be? Although Kensington Palace has yet to announce an official date for this traditional ceremony, there's a lot of history that can help royal watchers make an informed guess about when it could happen.

Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third royal child on Monday, April 23, and gave the world a glimpse of the little guy just hours after the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth. Weighing in at 8 pounds, 7 ounces, the newest prince was obviously an adorable site to see as his parents introduced him to a sea of fans on the steps outside the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London.

It was a sweet, but brief meeting with the newborn royal and it'll probably be a matter of months until he makes another public appearance. And, as The Sun reported, the next time the world will get a glimpse of him probably won't happen until the prince's christening ceremony, which will likely take place this summer. As with Prince George and Princess Charlotte's christenings, as The Sun explained, the public shouldn't expect to see this new little tike for at least two more months.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Looking back at how the royal family handled the christenings of both 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, it seems that mom and dad have waited at least two months after their baby is born to take them out to another public event. For instance, Prince George was born on July 22, 2013 and was christened on Oct. 23, 2013, exactly three months after he was welcomed into the world, as People reported. Then there's Princess Charlotte, who was born on May 2, 2015, and subsequently christened on July 5, 2015, a little over two months after she was born, according to the official website for the little princess.

As such, it probably won't be until late June or July when the newest little prince makes his next appearance at his christening. While many are hoping that the upcoming royal wedding would be the next time they'd see the little prince, he's likely sitting this one out. As royal expert James Brookes told The Daily Express, the next time the public will see the baby "would be the christening in terms of the public or a fixed engagement."

While there's no confirmed date for his christening, royal watchers should expect it to happen sometime during the summer, a truly busy time for the royal family. For Prince George's christening, the royal family made their way to St. James's Palace for the special event, as CNN reported. And then, for Princess Charlotte, they mixed things up and went to St. Mary Magdalene Church at the queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, as the BBC reported.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding is set to take place on May 19, which is only a few weeks away. So it's only natural that people would wonder whether the new addition to the royal family would be there. After all, it's already been reported that Middleton is attending and her role in the royal wedding is simply an honored guest. Additionally, Prince George and Princess Charlotte will reportedly be in the wedding as well, serving as a bridesmaid (aka a flower girl) and a page boy, respectively, according to Marie Claire.

However, it seems like their little brother won't be joining them, as his grand re-entrance into high society likely won't be until his christening. And as The Sun reported, the couple's third child's christening will probably be a lot more low-key that Prince George's big day and more like Princess Charlotte's christening (probably because the two younger siblings aren't in direct line to the throne, the publication explained).

But there's still a lot to happen before his christening, as the new prince's name and some new snapshots will most likely be released first, as Brookes told The Daily Express. So until then, sit tight royal fans, because there's still a lot to look forward to and a lot of waiting to do.

