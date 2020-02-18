Hatchimals have been some of the most popular toys of the decade, no doubt. But have you ever seen Hatchimals fly? Enter the Hatchimals Pixies Crystal Flyers. Remember those dangerously fun Sky Dancers from the '90s? If you loved those, then I have a hunch you’ll love these for your kid. (But if you’ve ever been impaled by a Sky Dancer, you're not alone. I was also part of a Sky Dancer casualty myself.)

Yes, the adorable Hatchimals Pixies are making good use of their wings now. Like other Hatchimals toys, each Crystal Flyer comes in an egg — a crystal egg. And instead of a rip cord like those '90s Sky Dancer fairies, your Pixie will charge via a USB cord. Once charged, you simply turn the Pixie on and hold her in your hand while her wings begin to flutter and spin. Let go and she will fly magically out of your hand and into the air.

For even more magic, your kid can guide their Pixie with their own pixie power: If they raise their hand, the Pixie will go higher, and if they lower their hand, the Pixie will go lower. Basically, you can create an entire dance routine with your Pixie, and I am forever here for this.

Hatchimals

The Hatchimals Pixie Crystal Flyers will be available fall 2020, but will make their first official appearance at the New York Toy Fair in February. Once they’ve been released, you can get them in either pink or purple for $30. I’m sure once your kids catch sight of these Hatchimals Crystal Flyers, they’ll be at the top of their holiday gift list. I'm half tempted to buy two so we can have a dance-off.