As the old stereotypes go, pregnant women can’t get enough pickles when they’re pregnant. Some report having odd cravings of pickles with ice cream, pickles with peanut butter, or simply drinking pickle juice straight out of the jar, which is awesome. I’ve even heard some pregnant women say that pickles and pickle juice help with their morning sickness nausea. So luckily for you pregnant ladies craving pickles (and everyone who loves them), HeluvaGood! has released a new limited edition HeluvaGood Dill Pickle Dip for your dipping pleasure.

Now, dill is my most favorite herb in the entire world. I love the smell of it and the taste is to die for. I love it on salmon, in tzatziki sauce, eggs, you name it. But in the form of a "pickle dip"? I’m not so sure about that, and I’m even pregnant. But apparently, this dip is full of tangy, creamy, goodness and it’s only $2.19 for a 12-ounce container. According to MSN, this dip is sour, and you’ll even see dehydrated cucumbers stuck in there. The creamy base has garlic powder, mustard, and dill weed, so it’s sure to pack a punch on your tongue. And this recent pickle release makes sense, as apparently Pickle Juice Soda is now a thing since last year, and now there are even Pickle Freeze Pops. Yum? For the ultimate pickle lover in your life, there are Pickle Candy Canes, Pickle Mints (though I’m not sure how effective these would be), Pickle Toothpaste (again, would this work?), Pickle Gumballs, and Pickle Lip Balm. What a world.

Also, a cucumber is a vegetable right? Can pickles be healthy for your pregnancy? According to Health Line, pickles and their juice can actually be good for you, pregnant or not, in moderation of course. And I’m not sure, but as far as this particular dip goes, the fact that the pickle is in a creamy sauce may negate the health benefits. However, pickles alone do provide healthy bacteria for your gut, since fermenting is involved, and they are packed with antioxidants. But the sodium content is where you need to watch it, especially if you’re pregnant.

However, if your dipping cravings are fierce, this pickle dip may be just for you. Seriously, less messy than pickle juice running down your arm, and you get the crunch with your favorite chips to scoop the deliciousness right out of the tub. If the thought of a pickle dip makes your stomach turn (or it doesn't tickle your pickle), the Heluva Good! Dip company makes plenty of other flavors, including “Bodacious” Onion Dip, French Onion Dip, Bacon Horseradish Dip, Buttermilk Ranch Dip, White Cheddar Bacon Dip, and Jalapeño Cheddar Dip. Dips not your thing? Check out their assortment of cheeses and other condiments. Another fun fact, the Heluva Good! company provides beer pairings with their dips (if you’re not pregnant, I suppose), and apparently, this Dill Pickle Dip pairs excellently with an IPA.

I don’t know about you, but now I’m having some serious cravings for some chips and dip — pickle-related or not. Hell, if I'm being honest, I think writing about this dip has changed my opinion and now I gotta try it. And if you’re pregnant, you definitely deserve to satisfy any of your cravings to your heart’s desire. Ask your partner to grab you some Heluva Good! Dill Pickle Dip, some chips with ridges (so you don’t miss a drop of that dip) and plop on the couch for some quality Netflix and snacking time.

