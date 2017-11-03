Here's A Short List Of The Items You Most Need From Oprah's Favorite Things On Amazon

No holiday wish list is ever complete without first waiting to see Oprah’s Favorite Things of the season. Everyone knows Oprah has the best taste, and when it comes to her yearly gift guide, she never disappoints. If you’re getting ready to start your holiday shopping, you'll definitely want to know about the items you most need from Oprah’s Favorite Things list. Trust me — whether you're buying them for your family and friends or making your own wish list, this is necessary.

This year’s list of Oprah approved gifts is longer and better than ever, and the coolest part is that every item is available on Amazon, so if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll have your favorite things in less than two days. Her favorites this year have a little bit of everything, so no matter who you are shopping for, Oprah’s got you covered. There are also a ton of gifts under $50, including cool tech gadgets for kids, beauty tools for the makeup addict in your life, and kitchen gadgets for your favorite chef.

So whether you're on the hunt for the perfect holiday gifts, or you just want to treat yourself, Oprah’s Favorite Things of 2017 has made it easy for you. These are just a few of the coolest things on her list, so be sure to check out all of her favorite things for more ideas.

1 Amazon Echo Show Amazon My absolute favorite thing on Oprah’s list of favorites is the Amazon Echo Show ($230, Amazon). Not only does it pack all the cool features of the original Echo, it also has a 7-inch screen and camera that can be used to make video calls, be used as a security camera, as an intercom, and can even show you photos, videos, and flash briefings. The coolest part is that you can do all of this hands-free, with just the sound of your voice. It comes in black and white, and if you buy two, Amazon will take $100 off the price.

2 Honey Can Do Herb Preserver Amazon Whether you’re a seasoned chef or a novice cook like me, you will love this Honey Can Do Glass Herb Preserver ($30, Amazon). It can keep your herbs fresh for up to two weeks, and is designed to fit right inside your refrigerator door.

3 23 And Me DNA Test Kit Amazon While on a journey to find your inner self, the 23 And Me DNA Test Ancestral Personal Genetic Service ($69, Amazon) can help you get more connected to your past. The DNA kit requires just your spit and the postal service, and in six to eight weeks it can give you answers about your genetic origins, and may even help you find long lost relatives. It’s a pretty personal gift, but definitely one that can prove meaningful and fulfilling.

4 The Good Hurt Fuego Hot Sauce Set Amazon If you need hot sauce in your bag, Oprah’s got your swag. This The Good Hurt Fuego Hot Sauce Sampler Set by Thoughtfully ($35, Amazon) has seven different flavors, ranging from mild to blazing hot, and comes packaged like a sticks of dynamite. It’s a great gift that will add spice to anyone's holiday.

5 My Audio Pet Wireless Speaker Amazon For the little monkeys on your holiday list, you can pick up these adorable My Audio Pet Mini Bluetooth Animal Wireless Speaker ($30, Amazon) that come in a variety of different animal characters. You can use them alone, or pair two speakers to get more of a well rounded sound. They are portable and wireless, so you can use them at home or on the go.

6 Cailyn Cosmetics Makeup Brush Amazon If you are a makeup addict like me, you know that applying foundation with your fingers is a thing of the past. One of the best beauty items on Oprah’s Favorite Things this year is a variety of makeup brushes from Cailyn Cosmetics, including this awesome Cailyn Cosmetics O!CURVE Brush ($35, Amazon). It is designed for flawless coverage, and the unique upper curvature allows for blending in hard to reach areas like around your eyes and nose, while the lower curve can buff and blend on your forehead, chin, and cheeks.

7 Peepers Sunglasses Amazon When it comes to looking fabulous, Oprah has you covered. These sunglasses from Peepers will have you looking like a million bucks for under $25, so grab one in each style if you can. They have polarized lenses and offer a 100 percent UV protection, and they even come with reading lenses if you prefer. Who says readers can’t be stylish too? Peepers Women's Center Stage Polarized Round Sunglasses ($22, Amazon) Peepers Women's Center Stage Reading Sunglasses ($22, Amazon)

8 Gourmia Frozen Dessert Maker Amazon If you love sorbet, look no further than this awesome Gourmia GSI180 Automatic Healthy Frozen Dessert Maker ($50, Amazon). All you need to do is put in your frozen fruit to get smooth, silky sorbet. So a no-fat, no guilt dessert every night, all for just $50? Bless your heart, Oprah.

9 Galapagos Holiday Chocolate Gift Box Amazon Want to splurge on something decadent and sweet this holiday season? Oprah loves these delicious Chocolate Galapagos in a Holiday Gift Box ($60, Amazon), which come in a beautiful box of six — three milk chocolate and three dark chocolate, all filled with freshly roasted walnuts, pecans, macadamia nuts, and pistachios.