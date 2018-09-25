Another day, another update on Duggar family baby news. Or at least, that's how it seems sometimes. On the Tuesday, Sept. 24 episode of Counting On, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, had a creative "gender reveal" event at their house to share some news about their first baby, and how Jinger Duggar revealed the sex of her baby on Counting On was definitely unique.

If you follow the Duggars at all, you may know that it's actually been several months since Jinger and Jeremy welcomed their daughter, Felicity Nicole Vuolo, into the world. Felicity was born back in July, on the 19th, and was 8 pounds and 3 ounces, and 19.5 inches long, according to Us Weekly. She was also born very early in the morning: at 4:37 a.m.

But the Counting On TV schedule doesn't usually follow a real-life timeline, aside from quick updates the family will sometimes do for TLC not long after a big event in the family, like a wedding or birth. So even though Felicity is now a few months old, in Counting On time, the show is still offering viewers updates from Jinger's pregnancy instead.

Fans may know that Jinger has a daughter, and didn't need a reveal episode to tell them. But at the time the episode was filmed, Jinger and Jeremy's family members had no idea whether they were welcoming another boy or girl into the family.

TLC on YouTube

And Jinger and Jeremy certainly went all-out in coming up with a way to share the news with their families. A lot of people who choose to do a "gender reveal" party to share the sex of their unborn child do something simple, or they might just tell everyone on Facebook these days. Not these two.

Instead, Jinger and Jeremy put their families through an obstacle course relay race to find out the baby's sex. Both the "grandpas" acted as team captains, and both teams went through several obstacle course steps in order to earn the prize: a chance to pull the string on a neon light up sign reading "Baby" in either pink or blue.

Players on both teams had to eat a cup of ice cream, then spin around a baseball bat standing up from the ground ten times, then they had to bounce on a ball across some grass, People reported. Are you dizzy yet? Because there's more.

TLC on YouTube

Contestants then had to hula hoop five times, then hop along a sort of hopscotch path, before finally crawling through a tube to reach the end of the race.

In the end, Jim Bob Duggar's team won, so he and Michelle pulled the string to reveal that Jinger and Jeremy were expecting a baby girl. To top it all off, after the sign lit up, Jinger and Jeremy sprayed guests with pink silly string, according to Mother.ly.

But it was all in good fun. Jeremy's parents, Charles and Diana Vuolo, seemed especially excited to be there and to celebrate the sex reveal of their first grandchild, even though they didn't win the race to display the answer.

These days, Felicity is a super cute baby, and Jinger recently shared a photo of the little girl on Instagram, celebrating the fact that she's now 2 months old. Just after Felicity's birth, Jeremy said in a statement to People that he and Jinger were "very thankful for her safe arrival" and that they were looking forward to life as her parents.

And if all the photos both parents share on Instagram are any indication, they are absolutely loving it so far.

There are now 12 Duggar grandchildren, and since there are 19 kids in the original Counting On family, and so many of them are married and having kids of their own these days, there are likely to be more in the future. If anyone else in the family wants to put a creative spin on any "gender reveal" parties from now on, they'll have to come up with something even more unique than Jinger and Jeremy did.