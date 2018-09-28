Here's How Soon Your Baby Will Walk, Based On Their Zodiac Sign

Full disclosure: there is literally no way that you can predict your child's propensity to walk based on their birthday. That is not how children, walking, or birthdays work. But for thousands of years, the Zodiac has provided entertainment and an off-beat means of gleaning new insights by encouraging us to consider things from a point of view that, perhaps, we haven't before. So when I say you can guess when your baby will walk based on their Zodiac sign, what I mean is that it's fun to see what this specific philosophy says about us and check out what resonates.

Babies generally take their first steps between 9 and 15 months. Before that you can expect to see them sit up on their own, pull themselves up to stand, cruise (walk while holding on to something, like furniture) and probably crawl (though this is not considered an official milestone and some babies have been known to skip it all together, sometimes in favor of scooting on their bottoms). Doctors don't even begin to sweat whether a child has started walking until the baby is 18 months. At that point they may begin to see if there's anything developmentally unusual going on.

On the other end of the spectrum, I can assure you, as a mother of a child who took his first steps the day he turned 8-months-old and was full-on walking within six weeks: it is adorable and mildly horrifying to see an infant walking around on their tiny baby legs. In any instance, there's not too much parents can do about it under typical circumstances. You could say it's written in the stars. I mean, it's not really but if it were this is what you might expect:

Aries Giphy Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, and that's to be expected: these tenacious little rams cannot wait to get going on anything they do. Natural leaders, Aries babies will want to get moving as soon as possible... if only to beat everyone else to it, as they're aggressively and notoriously competitive. Once they start toddling, might I suggest team sports to provide a positive outlet that caters to their desire to lead others to victory? It's just going to be a good move for everyone involved...

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Giphy Do you remember The Story of Ferdinand? It's about a bull who eschews stereotypes about being aggressive and ferocious and prefers to sit quietly under a cork tree and smell the flowers in the Spanish countryside. Yeah, that's a great metaphor for a Taurus. They're cozy, calm little homebodies who take pleasure in the simple things, but they can also be quite stubborn and may not want to walk too soon because, well, you can't make them and that's that. Either way, they'll get there in their own time. Until then, it's best to just let them "enjoy the flowers" so to speak.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Giphy If you want to motivate a Gemini baby to walk, tell them there's a party. This will very quickly turn your crawling little caterpillar into a butterfly... a social butterfly. Geminis are convivial, witty, charming, and do not want to miss out on gatherings of any kind. As such, it's in a Gemini's nature to get walking sooner rather than later so they can start flittering thither and yon.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Giphy "But," asks your little crab, quietly, "Why would I walk when I can just travel clinging to your leg for the rest of my life? This is nice. Let's just cuddle." Cancers are sensitive souls. Passionate but deeply shy, it takes a while for them to warm up to the new and unfamiliar... and that might include walking. My husband is a Cancer, actually, and his mom has said on more than one occasion that if he could have spent the rest of his life crawling or being carried. (He didn't walk until close to 18 months.)

Leo (July 23 — August 22) Giphy Leos will probably walk early because how else are they going to stride into the middle of a crowd and demand adoration from all present? Confident and also somewhat needy, Leos delight in being the center of attention and, fortunately for us, we all enjoy having them there, too. They are charismatic, funny, and brave, which means that they aren't scared to take a few spills in order to learn how to sashay into the spotlight.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Giphy Like John Wick, Virgos are on a mission. Unlike John Wick, they don't need Russian mobsters to kill their puppy to motivate them because they are born on a mission. Fastidious, practical, and analytical, Virgos might be those kids who goes from showing no signs of being ready to twirling around the room in a day. It's not that they weren't building up to it, they were just carefully assessing the situation before making their move. They probably won't take too long, either (especially if they're on the cusp of Leo), because Virgos like to keep busy and probably already have a meeting to go to. They're keeping the minutes, because of course they are.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Giphy Libras have many wonderful qualites: diplomatic, friendly, cooperative, and deeply committed to justice. However, Libras are so invested in living a balanced life that it can make them annoyingly indecisive as they just can't stop weighing all possible options. So you might find that your Libra resorts to half-measures in order to get to where they need to go, and they might just be one of those babies who don't seem to want to give up crawling or cruising. They'll get there, but it might be a bit of a process.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Giphy This can go one of three ways. One: your resourceful, bold little Scorpion will begin walking immediately to begin their plans for world domination. Two: your imperious baby, who requires deep loyalty from those around them, will demand to be carried in a litter everywhere they go like an divine ruler. Or three: your secretive, sneaky, and mysterious Scorpio will learn to walk on the sly and you won't find out about it until months later. You never can tell with a Scorpio.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) Noted for their free-spirited wanderlust, Sagittarians are born with an insatiable sense of wonder and a longing for discovery, so they'll be on the move before you know it. Then again, maybe they just learn to walk quickly because they're infamously impatient (and have no problems letting you know, in the most tactless way possible, that they do bot like waiting). Either way, invest in some sturdy shoes, because you're going to be running after them for a while. On a positive note, you'll have fun on the many enthusiastic adventures your Sagittarius child will lead you on.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Giphy They say that you have to learn to walk before you run, but Capricorns do not buy that for a minute. Their ambition cannot be restrained, so don't be surprised if they skip crawling all together and go straight to tall, purposeful, determined walking.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) Giphy Creative, bright, and eccentric, Aquarians are, in many ways, the Zodiac's wild card. They are clever and independent, so they will likely learn to walk quickly, but there's also a decent chance that they'll invent a completely new mode of getting around... like walking on their hands or hopping everywhere or something. They might also be motivated by their desire to avoid emotional or unpleasant situations (they can be bit aloof and cagey) so they may wind up using walking as an escape plan.