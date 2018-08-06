Here's How Well Your Baby & Your Pet Will Get Along, Based On Their Zodiac Sign

From my father's hunting dog (who slept on my bed when I was little) to the fish tank that currently gurgles in my dining room and the cats that are permanent fixtures in the sunbeam on our living room rug, I have always been a pet owner. So every time my husband and I had a baby, I wondered how our family dynamic might change. In fact, I would argue it's normal to worry about how well your pet will get along with your baby... and it's just as normal to consult your Zodiac for answers.

Now, I'm not saying you shouldn't consult your veterinarian or animal trainer, or read articles or books about how best to introduce your baby to your pet and foster a loving relationship between them. What I am saying, however, is that you don't have to stop there. Just for fun, I put my own kids' Zodiac signs to the test and in order to find out if their astrological profile matched up with their pet relationship style. Guys, they were pretty damn accurate.

My youngest is an Aquarius, which means he is independent, temperamental, and aloof. In other words, he pretty much thinks he's a cat so he'll chase our cats around, sleep next to them, and even meow when they come into the room. And, for the most part, they've accepted him as one of their own, too. My middle child is Scorpio, caring and loving, but also a tad bit too intense for our cats to fully appreciate. My daughter is a Gemini, so she's curious and affectionate but also restless and always looking for an adventure, which sometimes involves dressing our cats up in hats (and to our cats' dismay).

No matter what their Zodiac sign, your babies and pets will eventually learn to get along, or, at the very least, tolerate each other's existence. To learn more about how the stars might help of hinder that process, read on:

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Giphy According to Astrological Zodiac Signs, Capricorns are responsible, smart, and traditional. The planners and managers of the astrological world, they love to set goals and have the discipline to manage just about any challenge. As such, the best way to foster a relationship between your Capricorn child and your pet is to slowly let them help with pet care. They will love learning a routine and thrive under the responsibility of pet ownership.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, people born under the sign of Aquarius are independent and often shy. As a result, they might need some time and space to warm up to your pet. Because Aquarian kids can be unpredictable — like all kids, really — it's super-important to supervise encounters between your baby and your pet to make sure that they both stay safe.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20) Courtesy of Steph Montgomery Pisces-born kids are likely to be gentle and caring, which makes them awesome friends to people and animals. If your baby is a Pisces expect them to love your pets and your pets to love them right back.. Do note that Pisces need sleep to be their normal cheerful self, though. That might mean keeping your cat out of their crib, your dog quiet during nap time, or choosing a tortoise or bunny instead.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Giphy Astrology Zodiac Signs notes that Aries-born people are constantly on the move. They will literally shower your pet with affection, sometimes not stopping to make sure that it's appreciated by your fur baby. To set everyone up for success, create safe boundaries by setting up baby gates to keep your pet — and their food and water dishes — safe from little hands and mouths.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Tauruses are patient and practical, which makes them great pet owners. They are also sensual and consider touch to be the most important of the five senses. With that in mind, make sure your Taurus-born baby gives your pet soft, gentle touches, and leaves them alone when they show signs that they've had enough.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Giphy Astrology Zodiac Signs notes that Geminis love to play. This is definitely the case for my daughter. From the time she was able to move she has pretty much been looking for the fun in any situation. Because your Gemini baby can be unpredictable and anxious, it's best to create opportunities for them to have positive encounters with your pet and so they become friends and not foes.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) As a Cancer myself, I can tell you that we thrive on snuggles and warm hugs. With that in mind, if you are lucky enough to have a child born under the sign of the crab you should be sure to supervise your baby and pet, and make sure everyone involved is OK with the amount and intensity of love your baby wants to give.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) Giphy Like the lion, Leos are fearless to a fault. Because your little lion might not understand that pets can pose a danger to them, they won't have a healthy sense of caution when it comes to how they approach or interact with your fur baby. As pet moms, it's our job to create safe opportunities for them to get along.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Virgos absolutely love animals, according to Astrological Zodiac Signs, so you probably won't have to worry about them liking your pets. Your pets might not feel the same initially, though, but in time will likely respond to your Virgo's kind, gentle nature. Virgos love nature and being outside, to, so you might try taking your pet and baby for walks or to play at the park to help them both foster a lasting friendship.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Libras are the rule-followers and justice seekers of the world, so they're always seeking balance and like the scale that represents their sign. So, while your Libra baby will be able to learn the rules with regards to how they should interact with your pet, they might give your pet table food or lets them outside when they think those same rules are unfair.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Giphy Scorpios, like my husband and middle child, are intense and emotional — maybe a little too intense at times. I definitely have to remind my Scorpio baby to be gentle, and that our cats need soft touches and don't like huge hugs.