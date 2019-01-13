John Cena and Nikki Bella's relationship has been through a ton of (very public) ups and downs over the past few years. And now, with the fourth season of twins Nikki and Brie Bella's reality series Total Bellas about to premiere, it seems like a good time to get an update on that. So what is the latest on Nikki Bella and John Cena's relationship?

Well, based on the latest scoop on Nikki Bella's love life, it would seem that her and Cena's on-again-off-again relationship — and engagement — is very much off right now. As Us Weekly reported last week, Bella is allegedly dating Artem Chigvintsev, who was her partner on Dancing With the Stars in 2017. Us Weekly attributed the news to multiple anonymous sources, and Bella has not commented on the news herself, so it's hard to say whether or not this is 100 percent true.

But if it is, it's worth noting that Cena and Chigvintsev were buddies back when the pro dancer was working with Bella. When speaking with E! News in November 2017, Cena said that Chigvintsev would probably help him prepare for the wedding. “As far as dancing, I think he’s probably gonna teach me my first dance,” Cena told the outlet at the time. “So hopefully I’ll be able to take those tips from him there.”

That said, the Total Bellas Season 4 premiere, which is on Sunday, Jan. 13, will also show Bella moving on from Cena with another guy. A trailer for the season, which was shared by E! News, shows her on a date with another man — Peter Kraus of The Bachelorette. "I haven't kissed another guy in nine years," the wrestler tells Peter in the trailer — right before he leans in to change that. Oh snap!

It's no surprise to hear Bella express lingering feelings for Cena in Season 4 of Total Bellas, considering the couple was together for so many years years. Not to mention, in April 2017, Cena proposed to Bella at WrestleMania. The two spent more than a year planning their wedding, but broke up just a few weeks before their big day, which was scheduled for May 2018.

But since splitting up, both parties have made it clear that the door is not completely closed on their relationship. In May 2018, shortly after calling off the wedding, Cena said on TODAY, as reported by People: "I still love Nicole, I still would love to marry Nicole, I still would love to have a family with Nicole ... There was an unfortunate set of circumstances where our relationship ended."

And in the trailer for Season 4 of Total Bellas, Bella says: "It's confusing because I'm still in love with him," speaking about Cena. Additionally, in a sneak peak clip from Season 4 that was shared on YouTube, Nikki tells Brie she is considering moving to Los Angeles. "Even when I was looking at houses here, there's a lot that reminded me of my ex," she tells Brie, referring to John. The sisters currently live in San Diego, about a 2 or 3 hour drive from Los Angeles.

Here's hoping the new season of Total Bellas, which premieres on Sunday, Jan. 13 at 9 p.m. on E!, will shed further light on how Nikki Bella and John Cena are moving on.

