Here's What Prince Harry Whispered To Meghan Markle At The Altar

It's incredible how something so public can at the same time be so beautifully intimate. The Royal Wedding is a spectacle, but it's also a series of precious, personal moments, something that became immediately clear as the bride walked down the aisle, and her groom watched with such love. Just what did Prince Harry whisper to Meghan Markle at the altar? It's enough to make you believe in fairytale romance.

As the beautiful bride walked up the aisle to meet her groom, the look on that groom's face was truly moving. It's hard to believe that he knew there were millions of eyes on him, as he beamed at Meghan. Once she reached him, Harry leaned over to his truly stunning bride and seemed to whisper in her ear. I didn't quite see well enough to guess what exactly he said, but thankfully we can always turn to the sleuths of Twitter! And by all accounts, it seems like this totally twitterpated (see what I did there?) groom told his bride the words we all love to hear from the person we love — that she looks amazing. Hi, hello, are you still alive? Because I am pretty much dead from the sweetness of it all.

My heart, indeed!

It also seems that he whispered, "Hi," which is pretty much the cutest thing I have ever heard.

And, just in case you think this whispering was a one-sided affair:

Honestly, for real, people, tell me that these two are not just an epically delightful bride and groom!

More to come ...