Here's Why A Pregnant Kylie Jenner Halloween Costume For Your Kid Is Not OK

Kylie Jenner is pregnant, you guys. Well "sources" report she's pregnant. But while Jenner has yet to officially confirm her pregnancy, you can still take advantage of this great moment in pop-culture history and dress your kids up as pregnant Kylie Jenner for Halloween. Well, you could dress up your kids as pregnant Kylie, but the question you should ask yourself, beyond giving yourself a nanosecond of props for being down with all of today's memes, is as follows: Is this really the message you want to be putting out there? And do you want to use your innocent children as vehicles of that message? There are some big reasons why pregnant Kylie Jenner costumes for your kids are not OK. Oh, and just for the record: they're not OK for adults, either.

Dressing like a pregnant woman as farce— any pregnant woman, not just celebrity ones— on Halloween is unkind, especially to those anxious about the possibility of miscarriage, or those who have suffered pregnancy and infant loss in the past. And when you think about the number of women you're likely to pass by on the street when you're trick-or-treating, or knocking on doors collecting candy with your kids, also think of this statistic: According to the American Pregnancy Association (APA), about 10-25 percent of all clinically recognized pregnancies end in miscarriage.

Because, sure, she may be a celebrity, but she also "might" be a pregnant woman who has fears and anxieties about her pregnancy and impending labor and delivery.

Most people associate October as Pumpkin-Spice-Latte month, but it is also Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. This month of awareness was created to support the bereaved parents who have suffered the loss of an infant to miscarriage, stillbirth (which occurs in 1 in 160 pregnancies, according to the site Nationalshare.com), or in the first few months of life. For parents who have suffered infant loss, the sight of a pregnant lady Halloween costume can be triggering and deeply upsetting. Imagine a woman who has recently suffered infant loss, answering her door to greet trick-or-treaters only to be faced with a pint-sized Kylie Jenner lookalike complete with a soccer ball stuffed up her shirt to look like pregnant belly. Not so adorbs, right?

Another reason to nix the Preggo Kylie Kostume? Well, sure, she may be a celebrity, but she also "might" be a pregnant woman who has fears and anxieties about her pregnancy and impending labor and delivery. You know, just like the rest of us. Kylie Jenner has not officially confirmed her pregnancy, according to People, and that could be for a variety of reasons. Sure, one of them might be about feeding the Kris Jenner machine, and making sure that all Kardashian information is disseminated at the appropriate time. But if her sister Kim Kardashian-West's motherhood journeys have taught us anything, it's that all kinds of complications can occur during pregnancy. These complications are also why many women choose to keep their pregnancies private until they're well into their second trimesters. For kids all over America to traipse around in mock pregnant bellies as their costume of choice (or their parent's choice) is just in poor taste, and disrespectful to a young, expectant mother.

Kylie owes the public zero explanation about her body, her choices, or her reported pregnancy.

Dressing your kids as a pregnant Kylie Jenner is also a kind of baiting of Kylie to come out and comment on something very personal that is happening to her body. Kylie owes the public zero explanation about her body, her choices, or her reported pregnancy. Her experience of her pregnancy (if she is indeed pregnant) is not one to be mocked, imitated, or made fun of, especially on Halloween.

Also, and I shouldn't have to go there, but I might as well: Kylie typically portrays herself as a hyper-sexualized woman, at least in most of her Instagram photos. That is absolutely her prerogative and her choice and in no way does that prerogative and choice diminish her worth as a woman, pregnant woman, soon-to-be mother, and human being. A woman choosing to flaunt her sexuality is no less of a woman than those of us who would prefer to wear over-sized sweaters and turtlenecks and save expressions of our sexualities behind closed doors.

But it is quite likely that if you're going for a Kylie Jenner look in your young child's costume, you're prepared to put them in a tight dress and overdone makeup, and maybe some high heels. Do we, as parents, want to sexualize our daughters? Is that a thing we, as parents, are willing to do in order to be "in" with the "pop-culture references" this Halloween? Of course, I can't answer that question for another parent, but I can answer it as a mother myself. I will give you two guesses as to what my answer to that question will be, but you're only going to need one.

Bottom line: If you thought putting your kid in the pregnant Kylie costume was a solid idea, you probably should go back to square one. Like, I don't know, what about a detective? Or a mummy? Or literally anything else.

