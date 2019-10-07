In an incredibly sweet twist, it appears Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan got married over the weekend. And although many fans assumed they had already tied the knot, the two explained to fans via Instagram that they never made it official until now. As their heartfelt messages reveal, they didn't feel the need to say "I do" for nearly 10 years because their beautiful life together speaks for itself.

The Walking Dead actor and the One Tree Hill alum — who were assumed to have been married around 2014 and whose decade together has produced a family — legally tied the knot in an "intimate" ceremony on Saturday, according to Page Six. Burton also announced the news on Instagram, captioning a gorgeous photo of her and Morgan in formal wedding attire: "Jeff and I just want to put it out there that WE GOT MARRIED!"

She also addressed the rumors about their so-called wedding date in 2014 or 2015, adding: "We’ve lived as husband and wife for a decade. We’ve built a family, and a farm and found our community. For years, publications have reported that we got married in 2014 or 2015. But WE knew our truth. So it felt silly to try and correct anything."

She concluded her message with a aww-worthy tribute to Morgan, writing: "From the moment I met @jeffreydeanmorgan, he was my husband. Rather than make vows right out of the gate, we lived them. Standing up there with our children at our sides - celebrating all that has been - was bliss. So yeah. I’m Mrs. Morgan. 10-5-19."

Morgan's message was as equally as touching, with the actor writing on Instagram: "I’d say words ... But there aren’t any. Mrs Morgan.... I love you. Thank you for making me the luckiest man in the world." Guys, my heart can't take all of this cuteness. These two are simply the best.

Fans including Diane Kruger, Grey's Anatomy's Jessica Capshaw, and Burton's One Tree Hill former castmate Shantel VanSenten shared in Burton and Morgan's happiness on social media, with the gorgeous black-and-white shots giving a glimpse of what appeared to be a city wedding with a classic theme.

The now legally wed pair, who are parents to Gus, 9, and daughter George, 19 months were married by Supernatural star Jensen Ackles according to Morgan's Instagram, the very same friend who introduced the two actors at a bar a decade ago, according to Yahoo. Talk about bringing things full circle, right?

Morgan and Burton have definitely weathered their fair share of life events up until this wedding, including a battle with infertility, as Good Morning America reported, and a move to upstate New York to raise kids on their own farm, which they're expanding into a business called Mischief Farm, so that local vendors in their neighborhood can showcase their goods. Sounds cool, doesn't it?

So congrats to Morgan and Burton on their happy news! I wish the pair and their family nothing but the best.