Hilarie Burton & Jeffrey Dean Morgan Welcome Baby No. 2, & They're Keeping A Low Profile

It turns out there's another soon-to-be walker out there, but this one is an adorable bundle of joy. On Thursday, The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan just welcomed baby number two with wife Hilarie Burton, your favorite #tbt from One Tree Hill, but the couple is keeping quiet on the details for now. Morgan tweeted out an acknowledgement of well-wishes for "baby gal Morgan," but stopped short of revealing his daughter's name.

Morgan's tweet read: "Hey y’all... baby gal morgan is spectacular. We just respecting her wishes for laying low a bit longer. But we super appreciate all the well wishes n stuff. Thank you. Xojdhilgusandbabygal." And you could be forgiven for reading a Southern accent into the short and sweet announcement.

