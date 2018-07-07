Hilary Duff Just Shared A New Baby Bump Pic In The Sweetest Way

Hilary Duff is looking like a pretty happy camper these days, and with good reason. She's expecting her second child, working on the hit show Younger, and looking seriously in love with boyfriend Matthew Koma. Is it any wonder she's got that happy girl glow about her? When Duff shared a new baby bump pic on Instagram on Friday, she didn't just look beautiful... she looked truly joyful. And who doesn't want that for good old Lizzie McGuire?

The 30-year-old star and her singer/songwriter boyfriend shared their pregnancy news in June with a picture of the couple sharing a kiss on Instagram. She announced that she and Koma were expecting a little girl with the caption, "“Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!🤰🏼👶🏼🎀” Duff is already mom to 6-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie. This is the first child for Duff and Koma as a couple. And it looks like that whole kiss theme is their preferred way to share pregnancy updates, because Duff's latest Instagram pic is another gem. The couple are somehow simultaneously kissing and smiling while Duff rocks her little baby bump in a black bikini. Because that's how it's done.

Fans were super excited to see the pic, especially fans who have been avidly watching Duff's hit series Younger and trying to get a glimpse of that bump to no avail:

You can’t see her bump on younger at all. So gorgeous 💖

It seems some fans didn't even realize Duff was pregnant and were genuinely excited to hear the news.

you are pregnant??! 😍🙌🏻🙌🏻

am I seriously that behind I didnt know she had a new man let alone a new baby

Girl, i had no idea you're preggo again. Congrats!

I guess those fans must have missed Duff's adorable sex reveal video at the end of June (that was apparently filmed on Mother's Day) when Duff found out she was pregnant with a baby girl. As she wrote in the caption:

A few months ago we had one of the most exciting Mother’s Day! Filled with amazing friends, family, mothers, and neighbors❤️ It was such a fun surprise! I can’t think of any other way to find out what was cooking in my belly than this..... the anticipation was brutal but the pay off was huge! I basically jumped 3 feet off the ground lol 💖

The Duff family just welcomed another little girl via Hilary's sister Haylie Duff, who gave birth to daughter Lulu Gray with fiancé Matt Rosenberg at the beginning of June. Haylie Duff is already mom to 3-year-old daughter Ryan Ava Erhard. It looks like Hilary Duff's 6-year-old son Luca is well on his way to being hugely outnumbered by the girls in the family.

Little Luca has nothing to worry about when it comes to his mom's love, of course. Duff spoke to E! News recently about Luca's kindergarten graduation in June and admitted that the milestone was "bittersweet," but that Luca makes parenting pretty easy for her:

It's easy to be a good parent when you have a good kid. All kids are great but I honestly thank God he chose me.

No wonder Duff is looking so joyful these days. She's in a relationship that makes her happy, has a son she adores, is expecting a little girl later this year... oh, and her career isn't too shabby either. As usual, Lizzie McGuire is ruling the world. And as a fellow McGuire, I honestly could not be happier for her.