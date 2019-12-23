Although Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma share a 13-month-old daughter and have been engaged since May, the Younger actress still managed to catch her fans completely off-guard when she revealed some huge news over the weekend. Because surprise! Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are married. And they've already shared the first photos of their big day.

Duff and Koma said, "I do," on Saturday, Dec. 21 at their Los Angeles home, Us Weekly reported. Just one day after the ceremony, the newlyweds took to Instagram to let the cat out of the bag. Duff captioned a photo of herself and her groom standing next to a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with "Just Married," written on the back window. She captioned Sunday's post simply with, "This." Meanwhile, Koma shared the same wedding image on his own Instagram account, writing, “For the rest of forever… 12.21.19."

Duff's Instagram followers were over the moon for the couple in the comments. One person wrote, "AHHH you look so so so beautiful mama!!!! I am so happy for you two. Congratulations beauty!!!!! be[s]t way to wrap 2019!"

Another Instagram user declared, "You are stunning congrats!!!!"

Yet another follower — who clearly among those who attended the ceremony on Saturday — chimed in with, "Honored to have been a witness of such an absolutely wonderful perfect incredible evening. You are everything, he is everything. Y’all are GOALS. Goals for life."

A few hours after the initial announcement on Instagram, Duff posted a video snippet of a Vogue interview that spilled all the deets about her wedding gown. (Along with the fact that both Luca and Banks were in the wedding party. So sweet!) Duff's backless dress — complete with shoulder pads that go on to form a cape — was designed by Jenny Packham. “I want Hilary to feel, how I think she wanted to feel in this dress from the direction that we had which is very modern and it’s quite a bold look,” Packham told the magazine. “And more than anything I wanted her to feel immensely confident in it, and it’s a very confident look."

Over on her Instagram story, Duff and Koma displayed their wedding bands in an adorable bathroom selfie.

As a refresher, this is actually Duff's second marriage; she and ex-hockey player Mike Comrie married back in 2010. They welcomed their son, Luca, in 2012, but reportedly separated in 2014. Duff filed for divorce in February 2015, according to Good Housekeeping. After that, Duff dated a few guys before she made her first red-carpet appearance with Koma in January 2017 a, a music producer with which she collaborated for her album, Breathe In. Breathe Out.

It was in June 2018 when the Lizzie McGuire star revealed she was pregnant with her second child — and Koma's first — and it was a baby girl! Little Banks Violet Bair arrived that October. By May 2019, Duff and Koma announced their engagement, reported Us Weekly. Fast-forward seven months, and they're officially married.

And I have to say, they look so, so happy. Congrats to the newlyweds on their big day!