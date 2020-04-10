Like so many other parents right now, Hilary Duff is experiencing some very long days at home with her kids right now and highlighted just as much in a new Instagram post. Sharing an adorable and loving new selfie with her daughter Banks, Duff also sent a shout-out to parents who are also coping during this overwhelming and unprecedented time.

While staying at home with her two kids, 8-year-old son Luca and 17-month-old daughter Banks, it looks like the Younger star has been keeping the entire family entertained. For instance, Duff has been hosting "Banksy book club" for her little girl. And last month, she shared that she, Banks, and Luca got some fresh air on a walk.

On Thursday night, Duff shared a message of solidarity with other moms along with her new selfie with her little "BFF," aka little Banks. "One more day down!" Duff captioned the selfie. "to every parent out there......... we are lucky to be healthy ....... also ...damn these days are long ......"

Other moms took to Duff's post to admit they are struggling with all of the extra time with their little ones at home. "So. Long. Everyday I tell myself through gritted teeth that I’m so glad for these extra days at home with my babes. I’m a better mom because I go to work," one said. Another chimed in, "Feeling it with my 3 year old and being 20 weeks pregnant." One more said, "Today was the longest day ever. I feel this."

While there's still no end in sight to these long, long days, let's hope Duff continues to offer other moms a bit of encouragement and solidarity with more relatable posts. With her BFF Banks ready for their selfie.