Hilary Duff's Advice For Giving Your Baby A Bath? Having A Pool Doesn't Hurt

Now that Hilary Duff is a mother of two, she seems to be well aware that she's hit the big leagues of parenting. The stage when you get to offer advice to other moms and they might listen on account of all the parenting you've done. It's a nice little bonus to comfort parents of multiple kids when they're busy trying to raise little humans. For example, Hilary Duff's advice for giving your baby a bath is pretty dang wise, but you might want to save up your pennies for a pool, apparently.

The Younger star is mom to 11-month-old daughter Banks with fiancé Matthew Koma and 7-year-old son Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie. It seems Duff was trying to give baby Banks a bath recently and things weren't working at as she might have hoped. So, being an experienced mother who has learned a few tricks over the past seven years, she came up with an ingenious plan. Why not simply go for a dip in the pool with her baby? That way she can get in a nice swim herself while also getting Banks clean... it truly is a win/win situation. As long as you happen to have a pool in your backyard, of course. Otherwise people at the public pool might give you a dirty look...

Fortunately for Duff, she has a pool. And as she shared on her Instagram Story on Thursday, she really needed it to get Banks clean after the little girl "ate like a pig."

As Duff explained to her fellow moms in the video (where she can be seen trying to wash dried hummus off of Banks' little belly), according to Us Weekly: "Exhausted mom tip: when your child eats like a pig, you bathe them in the pool. Not every night, just a couple. Maybe a couple nights a month, this is OK. Here you go, mama. Just a quick pool bath. Take the dried hummus off."

This is certainly not the worst advice I've ever heard. Especially if you happen to have one of those babies who likes to eat by throwing themselves head first into their food. The Lizzie McGuire star is really flexing her mom muscles on social media in general lately. Not only is she offering helpful bathing tips for tired moms, she also shared a post on Instagram about trying to help her son Luca with his homework.

As Duff noted in the caption, trying to lend a hand for homework is clearly a struggle even when your kid is still young. "This guy with his spirit and kindness. Homework is already no joke in 2nd grade," she wrote on Instagram. "I stopped going to “real” school in 3rd grade so I’m actually doomed... I am left scratching my head all the time looking at his homework and I’m terrified for next year!"

Somehow I suspect Hilary Duff will figure it out and here's why: she is clearly invested in her kids. Clearly happy to come up with some offbeat solutions for problems. And at the end of the day, that's all you really need as a mom.