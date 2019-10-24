'Hocus Pocus 2' Is Coming To Disney+ & The Sanderson Sisters Will Ride Again

I'm not always a fan of sequels, this I will tell you right now. Sometimes it feels incredibly forced or like a marketing gimmick or whatever. This, my friends, is not one of those times. I'm here to tell you that, after years of patiently waiting, Hocus Pocus 2 is officially coming to Disney+ and please get a virgin to light that black candle because the original cast needs to come back.

Fans of the original 1993 Hocus Pocus film starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are about to lose their ever-loving minds. So many of us despaired that we would never see the Sanderson sisters ride again, terrorizing young children in an effort to restore their youthful glow in a way I can only describe as just delightful. The movie has developed a cult-like status over the past 26 years, with groups of friends dressing as the three witches at pretty much every Halloween party in the country.

Every year, millions of people watch the original movie directed by Kenny Ortega (who also gave us the High School Musical movies, bless him) at Halloween, wanting to reclaim the magical chemistry of the beloved Hocus Pocus. And now it seems we're definitely getting a sequel. What's more, it's going to be written by a woman, according to Deadline. Winnifred Sanderson would be overjoyed, I'm sure.

