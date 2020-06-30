Do you know who's a really great hostess? Hostess, as in the company that makes Twinkies. Especially when summertime hits and it's just too hot to keep up with all the quarantine baking people have been doing for the past few months. But you still want treats, so what's the solution? Well Hostess now has S'mores CupCakes, so that pretty much covers all the bases.

The snack makers have come up with a limited-time treat for the summer, only available at Walmart, according to Delish. If you think you would like to eat a graham cracker-flavored cupcake with a toasted marshmallow filling, these S'mores CupCakes are the snack for you. Or even if you would like to eat traditional s'mores but don't have the time to build a campfire, roast marshmallows, and find some graham crackers and chocolate, this is still the snack for you.

The Hostess S'mores CupCakes won't be available until July 9 at Walmart stores across the country, so that's the bad news. No celebrating July 4 with a S'mores Cupcake. But the good news is, an entire box of the delicious treats will sell for just $2.68 a box. So a person could potentially share their S'mores CupCakes with their neighbors or just go hog wild and eat box after box by themselves, we are not here to judge.

The S'mores CupCake is just one of the many delicious new flavors Hostess has added to their wheelhouse in recent weeks. There are also limited edition Star-Spangled CupCakes and Unicorn Cupcakes if you really want to have a cupcake party.

Personally I think the S'mores Cupcakes are the ones to beat, and I haven't even tasted one yet.