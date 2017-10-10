How Big Your Baby Will Actually Be, Based On Their Zodiac Sign

As your pregnant belly grows to become roughly the size of a watermelon, and your baby's due date approaches, it's natural to wonder just how big your baby will be. You can ask your OB-GYN or midwife, sure, but unfortunately there's not really a scientifically proven way to predict your baby's exact weight and size prior to their arrival. So, what can a mom-to-be do to put her mind at ease when she starts to think about the size of her baby? Why not consult the stars? I decided to put my three babies Zodiac profiles to the test to see if they matched their birth weights, and was surprised to discover that they were actually pretty spot on.

According to the Astrology Zodiac Signs, Geminis hate being confined, and this is definitely true for my daughter. While I was pregnant with her she didn't grow to be very big, despite the fact that my belly was freaking huge. It makes sense that she was tiny when she finally got here five days past her due date. The same site suggests that Scorpios, like my second child, are known to look older than their years, and this is definitely true when it comes to my son. He was already eight pounds when he was born a full three weeks early. My poor vagina. Today, he towers over the other kids at preschool and still looks like an old soul.

According to Astrology of the Ancients, those born under the sign of Aquarius, like my youngest son, tend to be tall, with strong legs and broad shoulders. This was definitely true for him, too. He was freaking huge when he was born. You don't want to know what my vagina looked like after he was born. So, while you can't really know how big your baby will be on their birthday, there's really no harm in letting the Zodiac help you make an educated guess. If nothing else, it might help you win a weight guessing pool, the next time a friend or co-worker is expecting.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Giphy According to Astrology of the Ancients, Capricorns tend to be thin and on the small or average side, especially when it comes to height. If you are due around the holidays, don't be surprised if your baby is on the small side, no matter how much pie you manage to eat during the entirety of your third trimester.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) According to Astrology of the Ancients, those born under the sign of Aquarius tend to be tall, with strong legs,and broad shoulders. This might explain why my youngest was freaking huge at birth — a whopping nine pounds at 38 weeks gestation. He was so broad in his shoulders that he got stuck against my pelvic bone and took some coaxing (and some creative positioning on my part) to make his way into the world.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20) Giphy Pisces-born people are known to be small in terms of height and build, but to also carry a little bit extra weight. Your Pisces baby is likely to be on the small side, but have the most adorable chubby cheeks and belly that you definitely won't be able to keep from squeezing.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Giphy According to Astrology of the Ancients, people born under Aries are average in terms of height, but strong in their build. Your Aries baby's looks might deceive you, especially when you go to pick them up and discover that they are actually really solid.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Taurus-born people are strong and stable, but soft and sensitive, too. Your April-May baby is bound to be a little on the big side, but with the most adorable soft baby rolls.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Courtesy of Steph Montgomery According to the Astrology Zodiac Signs, Geminis hate being confined, and this is definitely true for my daughter. While I was pregnant with her she didn't grow very big, but spent her days (and nights) kickboxing and tap dancing on my cervix and bladder. If you are expecting a Gemini, you might find that your baby actually fits in newborn-sized clothes, at least for longer than a minute.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Giphy According to Astrology of the Ancients, those born under the sign of Cancer tend to be round with small hands and feet and soft round faces and bellies. Your baby might be short or tall, but they will definitely be "all belly."

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Like their namesake, Leos are tall and muscular. If you are expecting a Leo, you might want to skip newborn-sized clothes altogether. If the universe has a say, you probably won't need them when your huge baby arrives.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Giphy According to Astrology of the Ancients, Virgos are slender and tend to look younger than they actually are. Your late summer baby is sure to be tiny and adorable.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) The symbol for the sign of Libra is a scale, and when it comes to size Libras fall right in the middle of the growth curve. Your Libra baby will be average in all ways, except cuteness — they are bound to be completely off the charts in the "adorable" category.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Giphy According to Astological Zodiac Signs, Scorpios, like my second child, are known to look older than their years. My son is huge, you guys. I mean, he was bigger at birth than his big sister was at the time, and she was 2-months-old. If you are expecting a Scorpio, expect them to be larger than life, and in more ways than one.