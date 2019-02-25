Bradley Cooper has been nominated for several Oscars thanks to his work as actor and director of A Star is Born, but he's not the only member of his family who's been immersed in all things Jack and Ally. Apparently Bradley Cooper's 1-year-old daughter Lea has a connection to A Star is Born thanks to her dad's work on the film, and it's just the sweetest thing. According to ET, Cooper told the website's reporters on the Oscars red carpet that not only does he sing the movie's songs to his little girl, but she's most likely sick of it from all the editing.

While he noted that his daughter loves to sing and their family enjoys music, Cooper also suggested that little Lea may be officially over her dad's hit movie. "We edited the movie below her room so she was inundated with noise for the first six months of her life," he told ET. "She [may] never want to hear that soundtrack for the rest of her life. Enough!" I mean, I get it. It's kind of cute that other parents are tired of their kids listening to "Baby Shark" and little Lea Shayk Cooper is like, "Enough of you and Gaga, Dad. Seriously."

(I kind of feel the same way, Lea. Not going to lie.)

But this isn't the first time Cooper has opened up a bit about having little Lea and how she's changed his world. In an interview with NPR back in September of 2018, Cooper shared that becoming a father definitely affected his career. While talking about the work he has done, including everything he poured into A Star is Born in the four years he worked on the project, Cooper said, "So I guess having a child, and having a family of my own — which is a miracle and something I've always dreamt of — has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present." Sigh. Dads being dads is just my favorite, you guys.

It's obvious Cooper has worked his love for his family, including his dad, into the work he's done with A Star is Born, but hearing that he edited the film right underneath his daughter's bedroom is just the icing on the cake. Although his NPR interview also shared that having a child had "opened" Cooper up "to a world of children's music, that's for sure." So maybe all of that replaying of "Shallow" will just become a distant memory to little Lea as "Wheels on the Bus" takes over?

I'm sure Lea will look back as she gets older and see that her father's talent was truly shining out of A Star is Born. The film was nominated for several Academy Awards, and Cooper and Lady Gaga's rendition of "Shallow" on the Oscars stage took everyone's breath away. Whether she's ready to hear the songs again or not, it's safe to say that the rest of the world is still madly in love with Jack and Ally. (Maybe we just need six months of the soundtrack on repeat to get over it, too.)