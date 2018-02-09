The 2018 Winter Olympics are officially underway in PyeongChang, South Korea, and it looks as though it's going to be a cold one. Like, insanely cold, enough to freeze athlete's water bottles cold. As the Winter Games get into full swing, how cold will it get in PyeongChang? Athletes should prepare to seriously bundle up.

As of Tuesday, the temperature in PyeongChang was expected to hit a depressing high of only around 11 degrees Fahrenheit and dip to a low in the negative numbers. Athletes and members of the media have been taking to social media to lament the cold snap, and spectators are being offered warm blankets, heated seat cushions, and even rain coats to help them ward off the chill. Because, of course, the spectators are just sitting still and that is honestly so much worse when dealing with freezing temperatures. It isn't just the frigid temperatures that are expected to make these games especially cold either; the mountainous region of PyeongChang suffers from some pretty serious high winds, and the wind chill factor can make it feel at least 10 degrees colder than it truly is. PyeongChang is a popular ski destination in the mountains for good reason; it tends to have copious amounts of snow. And this year, some serious chilly temperatures.

PyeongChang sits about 700 meters (or 2,296 feet) above sea level, making it "earth's coldest location for that particular latitude," as noted by AccuWeather meteorologist SungHyun Do. Despite the cold, Do insists that living in such a cold place has its benefits:

It is known that PyeongChang is best for all living creatures. You can maintain a good biorhythm by eliminating lactic acid and other waste out of your body in that particular environment.