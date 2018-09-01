How Did Carrie Underwood Meet Mike Fisher? They Had A Whirlwind Romance

Carrie Underwood is obviously one of those people who is super blessed, and I'm not saying that from a place of bitterness but a place of joy. I promise. The Grammy award-winning singer has a new album out this year, an adorable son and is pregnant for her second child with her incredibly handsome husband. Who she seems to really love and be happy with, so that's a pretty serious plus. Now that they're expecting their second baby and everyone is talking about them, I realize I have no idea how Carrie Underwood met Mike Fisher. Let's find out together, and also assume it's going to be adorable.

The "Cry Pretty" singer has been married to Canadian hockey player Mike Fisher for eight years. They are already parents to 3-year-old son Isaiah, have successful careers and manage to keep all of those typical "They're breaking up" rumors at bay that so many couples have to deal with in the entertainment industry. In fact, Fisher shut down a divorce rumor in February when a gossip magazine reported rumors that the couple were headed for divorce... when a fan took to Instagram to ask him about the rumor he simply said "We've never been better. Thanks."

Simple, too the point. No wonder Underwood fell for him.

Not that it was easy at first (isn't that always the way with a really great love story?). Underwood's bassist Mark Childers was the man behind their meeting, it seems. He wanted to set Underwood up with the Ottawa Senators player, but she was resistant at first. Childers was persistent, thankfully, and asked Fisher to come meet Underwood backstage at a concert back in 2008 for a little meet-and-greet. Her first impression? According to People, she reportedly texted Childers after meeting Fisher that he was "hot, hot, hot." For his part, Fisher said that he thought Underwood was "even more beautiful in person than on TV." Swoon.

As great as their first meeting clearly was, there was a bit of a logistical impediment to their love story. Fisher was living in Ottawa, Canada at the time while the former American Idol winner was living in Memphis, Tennessee. As Underwood admitted during a VH1: Behind The Music interview:

I mean, can I make dating more difficult? Let's get a hockey guy who lives in another country. Awesome.

Because of this, the couple weren't able to go on their first date until New Year's Eve 2008, which is pretty bold. That's almost as intimidating as having your first date on Valentine's Day. Underwood told Glamour that they had their first kiss as the ball dropped, despite Fisher's shyness.

Our first kiss was when the ball dropped. We were in front of people, and he's not a big PDA guy. I figured, I'll go in for it because he can't leave me hanging, right? So I made him kiss me in public.

That must have been one heck of a good kiss to ring in 2009, I guess. Because Fisher proposed to Underwood before the year closed out, on December 20, 2009. And he did it during a cozy afternoon at his home in Canada, as he told The Toronto Sun at the time:

It's true. We're both obviously excited and very happy.

It was obviously a whirlwind romance, but it appears to have withstood the test of time. Underwood and Fisher remain happily married, with one son and another baby on the way. Sure, they're both incredibly busy people with high-powered careers that have them spending lots of time apart. But they make it work.

I hope Underwood's bassist is patting himself on the back... matchmaking isn't easy, but he pulled it off in spades.