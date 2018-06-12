The Bachelorette was teasing an ambulance showing up to the mansion and on Monday night's episode, it happened. Poor David (aka the guy who introduced Becca in the chicken costume) somehow ended up on the floor, bleeding, and had to be taken away in a stretcher. But, how did David get hurt on The Bachelorette? The whole house — minus Jordan, who's been beefing with David — was pretty concerned, and watched him get wheeled away.

The promos and teases had Bachelor Nation believing that someone hurt David. Earlier in the night, Jordan and David got into a fight because David told Becca that Jordan had been bragging about his (alleged) 4,000 Tinder matches. So, when ABC previewed what would go down later in the episode, they made viewers think it could've been Jordan who hurt David. Buuuut nope, that's not what happened. Not even close.

David fell out of his bunk bed. Yup, that's how he got hurt. As David explained on the phone with Becca from the hospital, he's "used to a king-sized bed" so he rolled over and right off of the top bunk and just landed on the floor. Becca was pretty concerned, but David reassured her that he's not going anywhere.

During the premiere, David made a name for himself because he was the chicken. His name card still actually says "Venture Capitalist/Chicken" for his job description. On Monday night's episode, though, he got screen time for a different reason: a tiff with Jordan. After a group date where both of them were present, Jordan claimed that he had over 4,000 Tinder matches — and how he even got a notification about that at the beginning of the year 2017. Not only that, but he is also claiming that he has a 100% match rate.

As a Tinder user myself, this all seems fake. I don't have Tinder Plus so I'm not sure if those are paid features, but it seems ridiculous to get 4,000 matches in one year... and have the app congratulate you about it! Furthermore, how can Jordan see his match rate? Regardless of whether he's telling the truth, The Bachelorette is really not the time for Jordan to be talking about this. It made David question whether Jordan is here for the right reasons (umm, I think we all know the answer to that, but okay), so he told Becca about it.

Jordan was not pleased. He berated David, said his face was his "professionality," which is not a word, and said, "cheers to you being a b*tch." So, yeah, they're not on great terms. Becca was also not pleased (which matters more), and sarcastically high-fived Jordan for his matches. She didn't fault David for being a tattle-tail, either; she still seems interested in him.

But will David be back on The Bachelorette? He said that he's not going anywhere, but he has yet to make his grand reentrance. In fact, he wasn't even the only contestant that was injured during the episode. Clay hurt his wrist on the group date and had to go to the hospital himself to get put in a sling. What's up with the men this season!?

Hopefully, all the injuries for the season are done with. Well, physical injuries. Becca's going to start breaking some hearts soon (I'm sorry). Since Clay came back after his hospital visit, I'm hoping the same happens with David. Both contestants seem "here for the right reasons," and Becca seems into them as well. Becca even gave the group date rose to Clay — hopefully not just out of pity over the injury — so that confirms that they may have a future together.