Between stickers, funny GIFs, polls, and more, there are many, many ways to edit your Instagram Story and make it truly pop. But once you've hit post, there's no going back — there's unfortunately no way to fix that typo or swap a sticker. The only way to make edits to a post on your Story is to simply delete and post again with the corrections and desired changes. Before you can even post, however, let's have a look at the many ways you can personalize posts on your Instagram Story.

Features you can use on your Instagram Story, which self-destruct after 24 hours, include an array of filters, time stamps, quizzes and more. Before you can start jazzing those posts up, however, you’ll need to choose what kind of post you want to share with your followers.

For example, you can post a normal photo from your camera roll or take it directly in the app, a video (again either from your camera roll or filmed via Instagram), or you can share a Boomerang, a feature that takes "a burst of photos that loops forward and backward," as Instagram explains. You can also use "Superzoom," a feature that allows you to focus on a subject and the app will then dramatically zoom in on it, or use "Create" to share text with a colorful background. There is also the "Hands-Free" feature, which lets you take a video without having to hold the record button, so you can truly be the star of your post.

Instagram Instagram

Once you’ve landed on the type of post you want to share, here’s a brief breakdown of what you can do with your photos, videos, Boomerangs, and more posted on your Instagram Story:

Add a hashtag or sticker (i.e., a cute winking heart face)

Tag a friend, or celeb if you’re feeling extra bold, using the “@mention” function

Choose an adorable or hilarious GIF to compliment your post

Ask your followers to answer a poll (and screenshot the results for later)

Add the location of where you are as well as the local weather

Ask your followers to make a donation to a reputable charity or nonprofit organization

Let your followers ask you questions you can later answer using the "question" feature

Add text over your post to describe what’s going on or add a bit of commentary

Draw over your post

Add a song to the background of your post by tapping on the "music" button

You can, of course, post as many photos and videos to your Instagram Story as you desire. Back when the feature first rolled out in 2016, Instagram said users “don’t have to worry about overposting.” According to a 2016 blog post, "You can share as much as you want throughout the day — with as much creativity as you want. You can bring your story to life in new ways with text and drawing tools. The photos and videos will disappear after 24 hours and won’t appear on your profile grid or in feed."

So now you know all the tricks of the trade, post away!