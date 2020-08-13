Now that Joe Biden has officially tapped Sen. Kamala Harris to be his running mate in the upcoming presidential election, it's probably a good time to learn how exactly to pronounce Kamala Harris' name. And don't worry, some adorable kids have broken it down perfectly.

In 2016, Harris released a sweet and silly Kids for Kamala commercial while running for Senate in California in 2016 to teach everyone how to pronounce her name. "It's not Cam-El-Uh," one girl says. "It's not Kuh-Mal-Uh," another kid tells the camera. "It's not Karmel-Uh," one boy sassily states.

It's Kamala, or Comma-la, "like the punctuation mark," she wrote in her 2019 memoir, The Truths We Hold, according to CNN.

Harris' name is of Hindu origin and means "lotus, or pale red; or a garden," according to Name Berry. The vice presidential nominee is the daughter of two immigrant parents. Her father, Donald Harris, is a Jamaican-born economist and Stanford professor, while her late mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was a breast cancer researcher born in India. According to CNN, Harris wrote in The Truths We Hold that the lotus flower is important in Indian culture: "As lotus grows underwater, its flower rising above the surface while its roots are firmly planted in the river bottom."

Harris made history this week by becoming the first Black and South Asian woman to be nominated for vice president by a major party. The California senator is a champion of paid family and medical leave and has stated that she will fight for the American people as vice president.

She's also a stepmom to two kids with her husband, Doug Emhoff, and "family is everything" to her, she said in a campaign speech on Aug. 12, joking that her kids know her as "Momala." "I've had a lot of titles over my career, and certainly vice president will be great, but Momala will always be the one that means the most," she said.

Whether she's Kamala or Momala, you now know how to pronounce either.