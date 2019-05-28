There is something so fascinating about families with multiple babies and TLC totally gets that. It all started with 19 Kids and Counting and now Outdaughtered and Sweet Home Sextuplets have joined the ranks of docuseries about super-sized families navigating their way through diapers and enough toddlers to lose count. And now that Season 2 is finally here, fans are probably wondering how many episodes Sweet Home Sextuplets Season 2 is.

Season 1 was just six episodes, which is short by any network’s standards. Since it was brought back for another season, however, that could mean the viewership has proved that the show has staying power and Season 2 could double that amount of episodes.

As of right now, there has been no announcement or confirmation of how many episode Season 2 is, but it’s very likely that the number was bumped up from Season 1 to at least 10 episodes this time around. Outdaughtered, which follows another family with multiple toddlers who run the house, began with a four-episode first season. When it returned for Season 2, Outdaughtered had 10 episodes. So it’s entirely possible that Season 2 of Sweet Home Sextuplets will be around 10 episodes too, if only to fit in all of the developments of the Waldrop toddlers and their siblings.

After struggling with fertility issues, Eric and Courtney Waldrop got the surprise of their lives when Courtney got pregnant with not one baby to add to their family of five, but six. The Waldrops sextuplets were born in 2017 as the first set of sextuplets born in Alabama since 2011 and although their family suddenly doubled, Courtney and Eric fully embraced being overnight celebrities with their over-sized brood.

But no matter how cheerful they are on Sweet Home Sextuplets and how effortless their smiles seem to be, don't get it twisted. Caring for six babies on top of three other children took some adjusting. Now, the babies have segued into toddler territory and they will turn two in December, but last year, Courtney and Eric told Today that bringing home six babies took some getting used to.

"We love every second of it, but it is something, having to feed around the clock," Courtney admitted at the time.

"It’s a different kind of exhaustion now," Eric added. "They’re doing great, even in those moments where we think we’re going to lose our minds."

After the news broke last year about Sweet Home Sextuplets returning for Season 2, Eric and Courtney told People that they were excited to continue to share the adventures of their older children and the little ones, Blu, Layke, Rawlings, Rayne, Rivers and Tag, with the world. Whereas the first season introduced viewers to the family and allowed them to get to know the infants as everyone adjusted to their new life as a family of 11, Season 2 will likely focus on the next stage in all of their lives. If Courtney and Eric thought they had a system down for taking care of their six newborns, they were probably in for a whole new set of routines as the babies began to turn into waddling toddlers.

The family’s Instagram is full of videos and pictures showing the sextuplet’s progress and I expect that we will see more of the same this season on the show. And since their first birthday was just last December, viewers might even get to see the family’s celebration and just how you clean that first birthday smash cake off six babies at once.

While it’s still unclear how many episodes Season 2 of Sweet Home Sextuplets is, there is probably no shortage of adventures for the Waldrop family to share with fans.