Sister Wives is currently in its 13th season on TLC but a casual viewer may be surprised to learn how many kids the Sister Wives have altogether. Kody Brown and his first wife Meri got married in 1990, and his youngest child is three year old Ariella, so the Browns have been family-building for almost 30 years. In all, there are 18 Brown children, spanning nearly two and a half decades in age.

Kody spiritually married his second wife Janelle in 1993, and interestingly, his first child came from that marriage. Their son Logan, the oldest of the brood, is 24 and he got engaged to Michelle Petty in 2017, according to People. Kody's third wife Christine joined the family in 1994, and the next year came their first child together, Aspyn. Now 24, Aspyn married her husband David Mitchell Thompson last summer. Kody and his first wife Meri didn't have their first child together until July 1995, which makes their only daughter, Mariah, third in the lineup. Meri has been open on the show about her fertility issues and expressed sadness, especially when Kody's fourth wife Robyn entered the picture, that she wasn't able to have more kids.

Mariah memorably came out to the family in a Season 11 episode, and in Season 12, she introduced the family to her girlfriend Audrey. Mariah and Audrey got engaged this past January at the second annual Women's March on Washington. They currently live in Chicago, where Mariah is pursuing a dual master's degree in social work and social justice at Loyola University.

Maddie, 23, is the next oldest and Kody and Janelle's second child. She's married to Caleb Brush and the couple has one child, almost two-year-old Axel, whose birth was featured on the show. The couple confirmed to People in January that Maddie is currently pregnant with her second child. So far, these are the only two Brown family grandchildren. Twenty-two year old Mykelti is Kody and Christine's second child and she's the only other married one of the bunch. She and husband Antonio Padron tied the knot in 2016, according to People.

Kody and Janelle have six kids together in all; after Logan and Maddie, there's 22-year-old Hunter, 20-year-old Garrison, 17-year-old Gabriel, and 14-year-old Savanah. Kody and Christine also have six children together; after Aspyn and Mykelti came 20-year-old Paedon, 17-year-old Gwendlyn, 16-year-old Ysabel, and 8-year-old Truely.

Season 1 of the show chronicled Kody's courtship with Robyn, who would eventually become his fourth spiritual wife in the 2010 finale wedding. Robyn had three children from a previous marriage, 19-year-old David, 16-year-old Aurora, and 14-year-old Breanna. She and Kody welcomed their first child, Solomon, 7, in 2011, and had a second child, 3-year-old Ariella, in 2016.

In 2014, Kody controversially divorced his first wife Meri so that he could legally adopt Robyn's children by marrying her. There was speculation that Kody and Meri's relationship would dissolve completely, but as of the current season, the family unit is still very much intact. Kody has said that he doesn't plan to pursue adding a fifth wife to the group, but maintains that if divine intervention were to bring another partner into their lives, he would be open to it.