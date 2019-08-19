Moving to another country can be a stressful and scary experience. And moving there to live with a prince all the more so. But when Meghan Markle jumped across the pond to date Prince Harry, she didn’t do so alone. She took her beloved pet beagle, Guy, with her, and he made himself at home. But how many pets do Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have now? As it turns out, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie will grow up with more than one furry friend.

Markle is a well-known animal lover who had two dogs when she met Prince Harry. Guy, a beagle came with her to England, but Bogart, a lab/shepherd mix was deemed too old to make the trip, according to Country Living. Following the engagement, as The Telegraph reported, she spoke to the BBC and commented on the subject, sharing: "One [dog] is now staying with very close friends and my other, little Guy, he’s in the U.K. He’s been here a while. I think he’s doing just fine."

The absence of Bogart no doubt left a hole in Markle's heart and it wasn’t long until she and Prince Harry were a two-dog household once again. In October 2018, The Sun reported that they’d adopted a black Labrador that was thought to be named Oz. The new pooch's name, at least, was proven wrong when the couple spoke at a youth center in Sussex. "My name is Harry, I have two dogs, and my lovely American wife," he said last fall.

Just recently, Markle confirmed the number of pets she and Prince Harry have within her editor's letter for the Vogue issue she guest-edited, writing: "Sitting on my sofa at home, two dogs nestled across me..."

No word is out on where they couple got the second pooch, but with both their backgrounds as activists for various causes, it’s pretty likely it came from a shelter. Markle adopted Bogart from a shelter one day when she ran into Ellen DeGeneres and Portia di Rossi there, according to Grazia.

In an interview with Best Health once upon a time, the former Suits actress joked that the choice was made for her: "It’s sort of like if Oprah tells you to do something. I’m sitting there holding him and she’s like, 'Have you thought of a name for him yet?' And I said, 'Well, I think I’d name him Bogart,' and she’s like, 'You’re taking the dog home.'"

Markle's beagle, Guy, also came from a shelter, this time one in Toronto, according to Country Living. He'd apparently been found wandering in the woods of Kentucky before being transported to A Dog’s Dream Rescue where Markle crossed his path.

As the Duchess of Sussex, animal rescue is one of the causes Markle has chosen to lend her status to. During her maternity leave, in fact, she took time to pen a forward for a publication being put out by rescue organization Mayhew, Town & Country reported, adding that she's a patron of the nonprofit and wrote: "As a proud rescue dog owner, I know from personal experience the joy that adopting an animal into your home can bring. The role that we, as people, play in rehoming and rescuing these animals it vital but the role of organizations such as Mayhew is unparalleled."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are doing their part. Just as the Queen has her corgis maybe the next generation of monarchs will fill the palace with the pitter-patter of little rescue feet.