If you, like so many others, have gotten completely hooked on a certain Canadian crime drama based on a certain real family, then you may wonder how many seasons of Bad Blood are on Netflix. Because if you don't live in Canada where it airs on network television, you're going to need the streaming service.

The show is based on Business or Blood: Mafia Boss Vito Rizzuto's Last War by Peter Edwards and Antonio Nicaso, about Montreal's infamous mob family, the Rizzutos. The book ends with boss Vito's death in 2013, although the family allegedly continued their drug smuggling operation after he died. Bad Blood the show didn't end after the events of the book either. There are currently two seasons of the show on Netflix, and there is definitely a possibility for more.

Season 2 fictionalizes events outside of Edwards' book, and while I can't confirm right now that there will be a Season 3 of the show on CityTV, I do know that Rizzuto family crime continues to affect Montreal today. So, there are many directions Bad Blood Season 3 can go if it does happen.

Vinny's right-hand man on the show, Declan Gardiner (Kim Coates), is fictional but he is based on many of the boss's real life trusted associates, perhaps including Vito's son Leonardo Rizzuto, who allegedly took over the family business after his father's death. After all, Declan is the person who takes over Vito's empire on the show.

In reality, Leonardo was arrested in 2015 after police allegedly "found two handguns and five grams of cocaine inside his home" that November, as reported by the Montreal Gazette. He was acquitted of charges in 2018 after serving two years in prison, the Gazette later reported. Leonardo isn't a named character on the show, but hypothetically events in his life could serve as inspiration for Bad Blood.

The show's team could also choose to draw from events that happened in the city as they were filming the show. In a 2017 article in The Star, the book's author Edwards reported, "One notable occasion was when there was a Rizzuto-related mob hit in Montreal the night before principal filming [of the show] began there." My point is, even though the show's path has veered far from the real lives of the Rizzutos, there are plenty of real-life events outside of the original source material to draw inspiration from for future seasons.

Now, if Bad Blood fans are curious about Season 3, Twitter is a good place to start looking for clues about what's next. Coates has been very clear that he hopes to play Declan for at least a few more seasons.

Coates says he is excited about Bad Blood Season 2 being released worldwide on Netflix May 31. He's also "raising a glass to a few more seasons." So, he's probably going to be on board if and when that is confirmed. Viewers know that Netflix renewals depend largely on ratings, so I went on Twitter to see what fans are saying about the show's potential.

I didn't have to scroll too far to learn that fans think the mob show's future is bright.

I was surprised to learn about the true events that inspired a show about drugs and murder in Montreal, but obviously it's a hit for more than one reason. You can stream two seasons of Bad Blood on Netflix right now. If you want more when you're done, all I can say is cross your fingers.

Editor's note: an earlier version of this article misidentified the names of Vito and Leonardo Rizzuto.