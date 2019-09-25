Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is not quite 5 months old yet, but already he's something of a man of mystery. His parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made extra efforts to keep him out of the public eye as much as possible for the first few months of his life, and I'm sorry to tell you this has made all of us more curious about all things Archie. While they will presumably continue to protect his privacy, Archie's parents have finally brought him out in public for an outing. They're even sharing tidbits, with Meghan Markle describing Archie's personality in a way that gives us a real glimpse into his baby psyche.

The entire Sussex family is currently in Cape Town, South Africa on the first leg of their 10-day royal South African tour and they've never looked happier. Well, Markle and Prince Harry have never looked happier, I should say. Since candid photos of Archie were almost non-existent before now, it's difficult to say if he's looked happier before.

Archie certainly looked calm and happy and adorable when he joined his parents on his first official royal visit to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Tutu's daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe. Serene, one might even call him, considering this meeting was a pretty big deal. As his father noted in a video shared on the Sussex Royal Instagram page, Archie was meeting "Arch."

It makes sense that Archie would be so laid back in the face of meeting a Nobel Prize winner and anti-apartheid activist like Archbishop Tutu, apparently. His mother explained to Tutu and his daughter that Archie is an "old soul," according to People, and for some reason this struck me as the loveliest, wisest thing a mother can say about their child.

An old soul is someone who is wise themselves, often wise beyond the need for communication. Old souls are often described as thoughtful and introspective. They are also spiritual, which means Archie could take after his mother and get into meditation and yoga. Mother-son yoga is the dream, after all. Old souls also tend to avoid concerning themselves with anything materialistic, not that this will be a problem in Archie's future since he lives on the grounds of Windsor Castle at 10-bedroom Frogmore Cottage. But still, he might turn out to be one of those royals who wears lots of hand-me-downs like his cousins, the Cambridge kids.

Meghan Markle managed to paint a picture of the kind of little boy she sees in her son with just a few words. An "old soul." Sure, Prince Harry noted proudly that his son "constantly wants to stand," as People reported, during their official visit with Tutu and his daughter, which is adorable.

But there's something about an old soul, you know? Wise, introspective, self-contained. The kind of person who knows who they are regardless of baseless criticism or unkindness. Sort of like Archie's mother Meghan Markle. A woman who is constantly criticized by the British tabloids but carries on nonetheless. I suppose one old soul recognizes another.