When considering educational options for their kids, plenty of parents are drawn to Montessori institutions. The method of teaching has a pretty positive reputation, after all. But how much is a Montessori school tuition in general? The tuition cost can vary a lot depending on location, but it may be more affordable than you realize.

First, it's important to note that all Montessori schools are independently operated, so the tuition for each location can vary tremendously, as explained by the North American Montessori Teachers' Association. The median annual tuition for Montessori schools starts at $3,003 for infants and toddlers (up to 6 hours a week), and it caps at around $10,671 for students aged 12 to 18, according to the most recent survey of North American Montessori schools. Some schools charge a tuition of less than $1,000 per year, whereas others cost over $14,000 per year. Also, please note that these numbers were true as of the 2009 to 2010 survey date, so the costs may have changed since that time.

For the least expensive option, consider the Montessori public schools, which charge no tuition to students. From Arizona to Wisconsin, the top public Montessori schools in the United States are definitely worth consideration, as noted by Niche. These offerings do tend to lean more heavily toward the K to 8 grades, though. Public Montessori high schools are relatively rare in the United States.

Phil Walter/Getty Images News/Getty Images

In addition, private Montessori schools may not charge full tuition for all students. In fact, some private Montessori institutions offer scholarships for families that need financial assistance, as well as reduced tuition when more than one child is enrolled in the school, as explained by the American Montessori Society. Reach out to your local Montessori school to learn more about their specific policies regarding tuition.

If the private school approach to Montessori education is not available to your family, then there are still many ways to introduce Montessori learning techniques to your kids. In fact, it's possible to begin with Montessori books (from your local library) that bring the lifestyle and philosophy to your family, according to Montessori-trained educator Marnie Craycroft of Carrots Are Orange. A private institution is not the only path to an education based in Montessori's methods.

Matt Cardy/Getty Images News/Getty Images

As a little background, this method of education was founded by Maria Montessori in the early 1900s. A physicist and innovator, Montessori is best remembered for her unique approach to education, in which children are encouraged to use their natural desire to learn, as explained in the American Montessori Society. This child-centered approach to education encourages children to learn subjects at their own pace with teachers acting as a guide. "We discovered that education is not something which the teacher does, but that it is a natural process which develops spontaneously in the human being," said Montessori herself. If you're interested in learning more, consider finding a Montessori school in your area to see what options are available for your family. It's a much-loved approach to education that just might be the perfect fit for your kid.