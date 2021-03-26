These Are The Best Montessori Toys For Toddlers

There is no shortage of toddler toys that light up, play music, and teach the basics, but they often result in sensory overload for little ones. To avoid this, balance your toy box out with some of the best Montessori toys for toddlers. These toys are equally, if not more, educational than electronic toys, plus there's the added benefit of never having to scramble to replace batteries.
What they lack in bells and whistles, Montessori toys make up for in child development. "Too many colors, flashing lights, or noises can overstimulate kids and take away from the purpose of the toy," Montessori teacher Jackie Horton tells Romper in an interview. "Good Montessori toys are usually wooden and straightforward and designed to encourage complex thinking or help develop fine motor skills."
With Montessori toys, toddlers can work through their curiosity, gain independence, and strengthen their abilities, so there really is no downside to adding a few to your playroom shelves. You can start with some of these great options.
Expert:
Jackie Horton, Early Education & Montessori Teacher