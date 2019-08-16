Sweet Home Sextuplets first premiered on TLC in September 2018, which means that the multiples Courtney Waldrop gave birth to in the first episode have grown up quite a bit since then. But viewers may be wondering: how old are the Sweet Home Sextuplets now and what have they been up to since viewers first met them?

The six sweet babies, now happy, healthy, and home from the hospital, were born on Dec. 11, 2017, which makes them about 1 and a half years old today, turning 2 this winter. And based on some (very adorable) Instagram posts lately, we can see that they've been walking around a whole bunch and are super talkative already, even if it's still just cute baby jibber jabber or "a little screaming after supper," as Courtney described it on Instagram. These cuties are even crawling up stairs!

Besides the sweet sextuplets (three girls named Rivers, Rawlings, and Rayne, and three boys named Layke, Blu, and Tag), the Waldrops have three older boys: 9-year-old Saylor and 6-year-old twins Wales and Bridge. After the birth of their first child, Courtney suffered several heartbreaking miscarriages, according to People, prompting the couple to pursue fertility treatment in order to conceive their twins. They decided to try for just one more baby a few years later — and, of course, got six.

The Waldrop sextuplets were delivered via C-section at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children with the help of a 40-person labor and delivery team, according to TODAY. They were the first sextuplets born in the state of Alabama since 2011.

As viewers first learned in the show's season premiere back in 2018, Courtney and Eric have had a ton of support from their local community in caring for the babies. Rivers and Rawlings came home from the hospital after 53 days, while the boys were hospitalized for 73 days. But once the whole gang was home, the family had a schedule of volunteer caretakers coming by to lend support 24 hours a day. "We know mentally and physically, we can't stay up 24 hours for days to come," Courtney explained in a clip from the show back in 2018, according to People.

Eric and Courtney first met in 8th grade and they've been together for 22 years, so it's no surprise that they have deep roots in their community. Their church even helped organize a 5K fundraiser run sex reveal party to help offset the family's costs when Courtney was pregnant. A little less than a year later, the family reciprocated the gesture by kicking off their own 5K fundraiser, giving all proceeds back to the community. Funds raised during the inaugural Waldrop Babies Give Back 5k Run went to a local pregnancy center and the primary school where Courtney was a first grade teacher before getting pregnant.

Now that the sextuplets are nearly 2 years old, the Waldrop family seems have a solid grasp on raising nine kiddos. So solid, in fact, they've taken on the big task of remodeling their farmhouse. As Courtney shared on Facebook in August, phase one of the remodel is done, which involved "a new upstairs and converting [their] master bedroom and bathroom into a laundry room and family closet." But there's still phrase two. "We still have more to do for this family of 11... Little bit at a time!! We will survive this remodel with 9 kids!!!" she shared on Facebook.

With Season 2 of Sweet Home Sextuplets over, hopefully this adorable family will continue documenting their journey and busy lives on TLC with another season soon.

This post was originally published on Sept. 26, 2018. It was updated on Aug. 16, 2019.