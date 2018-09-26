Sweet Home Sextuplets premiered this month on TLC, which means that, in TV time, audiences are only just starting to meet the multiples Courtney Waldrop gave birth to in the first episode. But viewers may be wondering: how old are the Sweet Home Sextuplets now? The six babies, now happy, healthy, and home from the hospital, were born on December 11, 2017, which makes them about 10 months old. Based on some (very adorable) Facebook posts, we can see that they're just starting to crawl around, which their parents admit adds a whole new level of chaos to their home life. (Luckily, the babies started sleeping through the night around the four-month mark, so the Waldrops have been getting more regular sleep than in the early days.)

"It’s a different kind of exhaustion now," Eric said of the babies becoming mobile in a recent interview with Today. "They’re doing great, even in those moments where we think we’re going to lose our minds."

Besides the sextuplets (three girls named Rivers, Rawlings, and Rayne, and three boys named Layke, Blu, and Tag), the Waldrops have three older boys: nine-year-old Saylor and six-year-old twins Wales and Bridge. After the birth of their first child, Courtney suffered several heartbreaking miscarriages, prompting the couple to pursue fertility treatment in order to conceive their twins. They decided to try for just one more baby a few years later — and, of course, got six. The Waldrop sextuplets were delivered via C-section at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children with the help of a 40-person labor and delivery team. They were the first sextuplets born in the state of Alabama since 2011.

TLC on YouTube

As we learned in the show's season premiere, Courtney and Eric have a ton of support from their local community in caring for the babies. Rivers and Rawlings came home from the hospital after 53 days, while the boys were hospitalized for 73 days. But once the whole gang was home, the family had a schedule of volunteer caretakers coming by to lend support 24 hours a day.

"We know mentally and physically, we can't stay up 24 hours for days to come," Courtney explains in a clip from the show.

"Last night, with all six babies, it was really really hard," Eric agrees after their first night home from the hospital, during which both parents crashed on couches in the living room where the babies' six bassinets were set up.

Eric and Courtney first met in 8th grade and they've been together for 22 years, so it's no surprise that they have deep roots in their community. Their church even helped organize a 5K fundraiser run gender reveal party to help offset the family's costs when Courtney was pregnant. A little less than a year later, the family reciprocated the gesture by kicking off their own 5K fundraiser, giving all proceeds back to the community. Funds raised during the inaugural Waldrop Babies Give Back 5k Run went to a local pregnancy center and the primary school where Courtney was a first grade teacher before getting pregnant.

Sweet Home Sextuplets continues documenting their journey Tuesday nights on TLC.