With so many shakeups happening this year due to COVID-19, there’s still one stronghold that kids are clinging to this season, and that’s Halloween. It’s the one time this year where kids might feel some semblance of normalcy as they go door-to-door on the hunt for hauntingly good treats (all while voluntarily wearing masks, too). But this October 31 will also see the rise of a full moon. So how will the Halloween blue moon affect your kid based on their zodiac sign?

The appearance of not one but two moons in any calendar month is almost an astronomical anomaly, occurring about once every two to three years, Earthsky.org reported. Couple this with cooped-up kids and the whole Halloween vibe, and well, prepare for epic-level lunacy. “Halloween can evoke strong emotions in children,” Jaya Jaya Myra, an astrologer and wellness expert, tells Romper in an email. “Add onto this a blue full moon, and you may be in for a wild ride!”

Stephanie Gailing, an astrologer and author of the kids’ astrology book, Stellar Kids, agrees. “There’s a lot of an abundance of energy that circulates this Halloween,” she says in an email. “Yet that’s not just the because of the Blue Moon; it’s also because this lunation happens to connect with Uranus, the planet that brings surprises, shake-ups, and new awareness.”

In other words, your little ghoul might be even more giddy than normal.

1. Aries (March 21 – April 19) Westend61, Getty Images For an Aries child, expect emotions to be highly intense. “Whatever your child is feeling will be magnified, a hundred fold, and with this being Halloween, expect your paranoia and negative traits to be on full display!” says Myra. “Parents, you're in for a full blown emotional meltdown!” Help your child through the day by practicing an attitude of gratitude, and giving them breaks throughout the day to decompress if it becomes too much for them.

2. Taurus (March 21 – April 19) Don’t be surprised if your little bull wants to dress up in a completely kooky costume. It’s just part of their stubborn, creative nature, says Gailing. “The Bull may be focused upon showing up in a way that really expresses who they are, and their costume may be the perfect canvas to let them do it,” she says. Try to be accepting of whatever they choose to wear (it’s kind of pointless to argue over their outfit, after all), and allow them to express themselves how they want.

3. Gemini (May 21 – June 20) Expect your Gemini child to be quite jovial on Halloween. “Halloween tends to be a social time, so you'll get to be around people and you're likely to uplift all those you come into contact with,” says Myra. Best part: A Gemini can take a full moon in stride, and be less likely to have a meltdown like some of the other signs might. So make sure that your child gets to spend some time trick or treating with their friends — socially distanced, of course.

4. Cancer (June 21 – July 22) Don’t be too surprised if your sensitive little crab wants to be with a bunch of friends or family today. “A water sign is always extra swayed by the full moon, but add on the blue full moon and the effects of Halloween and your Cancer child may not cope too well,” advises Myra. So make sure that your crustacean is covered in kisses and love today, even if they’re acting like a witch. “Ensure they are in a supporting environment today and do your best to curb their fears so their imagination doesn't run away with them!”

5. Leo (July 23 – August 22) From offering to help hand out the candy to assisting a sibling with a costume calamity, your little Leo wants to have a leadership role come Halloween. “Leos will want to be recognized not only for their creativity but also for having a role that lets them show how they can be more responsible,” says Gailing. “See if they want to help their little sister/brother make a costume, or take a larger role in decorating the house.” So assign them small holiday-oriented tasks, and your lion will feel like the king (or queen) of Halloween.

6. Virgo (August 23 – September 22) Listen, the last few months have put everyone in a tailspin, and that’s especially true for the super organized Virgo. Order is essential for this sign, so assist your child in making sure that they feel in control. “Feeling organized becomes extra important to any Virgo on a full moon, and this is extra true for children — they need to feel their world is in order and stable, otherwise you'll see them spiral downwards emotionally,” says Myra. But it goes beyond structures and schedules; help them accomplish tasks (even something as simple as helping hand out candy), and you’ll have a happy, well-adjusted child.

7. Libra (September 23 – October 22) The Halloween blue moon is bound to bring out your Libra’s curious side. “It’s a time when little Libras may realize that 1 + 1 equals much more than 2, that if they partner with someone else that they can create something exponentially bigger than they could on their own,” says Gailing. “Additionally, they may find themselves with a deeper desire to probe below the surface of a situation, seeing what’s perhaps under or behind something or even someone’s costume.” Myra also advises parents to provide a more structured routine on Halloween so this sign stays stable and happy.

8. Scorpio (October 23 – November 21) Help take the sting out of your scorpion’s Halloween by making sure that they feel loved and supported. “Emotions will run high, so it’s important for your little Scorpio to spend time around friends and loved ones and not be made the butt of anyone's jokes or pranks today,” says Myra. “Otherwise, they can have a lasting impact on days like today, so plan to be extra supportive!”

9. Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) Yulia Shaihudinova/Moment/Getty Images Break out the crayons and construction paper, because your little archer is about to come up with a really cool craft project. “Your child may express an out-of-the-blue interest in hand making their costumes, helping you prepare homemade Halloween treats, and/or hanging the decorations in a specific way,” says Gailing. But boundless creativity comes at a cost, and your child might have a more sensitive stomach today from being overstimulated. So watch the candy consumption and be sure to give extra hugs when needed.

10. Capricorn (December 22 – January 19) Your Capricorn child might be extra creative today, so take advantage of those vibes by doing a fun project that will channel their energy and also build in some beautiful bonding moments. “Your Goat is up for fun today, yet maybe in a way that seems different than usual,” says Gailing. “It’s a day when they are feeling especially creative, wanting to show up more bold than usual, and be seen and applauded for the unique person that they are.” Still, your little sweetie might get cranky more quickly, as “the Halloween blue moon may kick up extra feelings of agitation and frustration, but try not to let it get the best of you,” says Myra. “You can always redirect that energy into a creative effort and things will feel much calmer.”

11. Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) For an Aquarius child, the second moon in October can bring out new interests and beginnings, which might be inspiring for the entire family. “This sign in general will not experience the turbulence of the other signs, but is more impacted by the positive aspects the energy will bring,” says Myra. Your little water carrier might crave being at home rather than staying out super late. “Your child may also feel a bit more connected to home today; this may manifest as them perhaps wanting to stay closer to home and/or being even more fascinated than usual by people’s Halloween home decorations,” says Gailing.