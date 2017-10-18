How To Create A Kid's Daenerys Halloween Costume, Dragons And All

If your kid still needs a Halloween costume, why not the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms? Learning how to dress your kid like Daenerys for Halloween will help make the holiday legendary. Plus, it's the perfect excuse to gather more dragon toys, which is always a good thing.

Although the massively popular HBO show Game Of Thrones has a distinctly adult vibe, kids can still enjoy dressing as the characters. Even if a child hasn't seen the show, a Daenerys costume is not a hard sell. Who wouldn't want to be a dragon queen for an evening? As a character, Dany is fantastically ready to take charge and (rather literally) rule the world. Your kid can learn about her complicated and somewhat icky family history later on — right now, Dany is just a cool queen who rides dragons into battle.

With that in mind, outfitting your kid for dragon-riding duty only takes a little time and effort. Although there are plenty of adult-sized Daenerys costumes available, at varying price points and levels of authenticity, as far as I can tell no major company is selling a kid-sized Dany costume. Therefore, your take on the Stormborn will require a bit of creativity and perhaps a few minutes of online shopping. But with a good wig, an outfit for a queen, and of course a hoard of dragon toys, your little one will rule Halloween this year.

2 The Clothes Ravenbreath / YouTube The Mother of Dragons has rocked some incredible looks over the course of the show, but the most recent costumes are especially powerful and regal. To copy her most queenly looks, start with a girls' tank dress ($17, Target). If you can find one, a military-style coat would be the perfect topper. For instance, the girls' military coat ($182, Children Salon) is a close fit. If you can find a coat with giant shoulder pads, even better. For a finishing touch, layer a Daenerys dragon chains shirt ($20, Etsy) over the dress. Now your child is prepared for battle.