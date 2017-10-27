How To Dress As Eleven From 'Stranger Things' Season 2 For Halloween (She's So Badass)

In the second season of Stranger Things, everyone's favorite waffle-loving heroine goes through quite the transformation. To have the most current take on her look for your costume this year, knowing how to dress as Stranger Things' Season 2 Eleven for Halloween is crucial. It looks like the whole pink dress and dad socks getup is all last season.

Seriously, the makeover scene in season 2, episode 7 is an '80s kid's dream: As "Dead End Justice" by The Runaways plays in the background, Eleven's new band of buddies help her transform into a smokey-eyed, slick-haired rebel queen. The blonde wig and borrowed dress are long gone for this girl. Her wardrobe and overall vibe has changed to reflect the darker storyline of the show.

Because Eleven is a punk rocker now, putting together a costume inspired by her ensemble should be easier than ever. After all, the whole look is homemade, DIY, and intentionally imperfect. Shopping your closet or a local thrift shop is probably all you'll need to do to throw this together. Although you can still add in a cute waffle purse for emphasis if you like. And make sure you take your makeup to the next dark level.

And remember: You've got a new attitude.

1 The Eyeshadow Stranger Things on Netflix Because Eleven's makeover is so homespun, it's good to be a little messy when recreating her hair and makeup look. Seriously, this is not the time for the perfect applications favored by YouTube beauty gurus. For the messy, smoky eye look, try a loose eye shadow pigment ($6, Etsy) in gray or black. Or, go ahead and grab anything from your local drugstore. The Meet Me in Paris eyeshadow ($6, L'Oreal) looks like a pretty good match. Whatever color you choose, tap it on with your fingers for a gloriously smudgy effect. Oh, and if you want a little more definition around the eyes, go for a black kohl liner pencil ($1, Wet N' Wild). Get as smudgy as you like.

2 The Lipstick Stranger Things on Netflix The lipstick look is also messy and undone, smeared off almost as soon as it's applied. Something like Revlon black cherry lipstick ($9, Ulta), applied and then hastily rubbed off, would create a similar appearance. For a less-mess application, just use a tinted balm for a similar look. In fact, Burt's Bees tinted balm in red dahlia ($5, Burt's Bees) would work perfectly. Throw it on for a totally bitchin' vibe.

3 The Hair Stranger Things on Netflix I zoomed way in on the white bottle of product in the lefthand side of this screengrab, but I don't immediately recognize the brand. (If someone who is more familiar with styling products from the 1980s wants to help me out, that would be great.) Is it a gel? A mousse? It isn't the stereotypical hairspray so often associated with '80s fashion. Whatever the case, Eleven gets some slicked-down hair during her makeover. If your locks are similar, get some L.A. Looks gel ($7, Amazon) and a rattail comb ($3, Sally Beauty) and comb that stuff back. Otherwise, a slicked-back wig ($36, Amazon) will get the job done.