I think it's safe to say many people out there probably share this sentiment, but former Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines is kind of my hero. So, it goes without saying that I was incredibly excited to learn about her upcoming coffee shop. The development is quite thrilling, to say the least, and some fellow fans might be wondering how you can visit Joanna Gaines' new coffee shop because it's already shaping up to be a must-see.

Joanna, a business mogul and mother of five, announced earlier this month her plans to open up a coffee shop called Magnolia. And this probably already goes without saying, but it isn't anything like your local 7-Eleven or Starbucks. No, Gaines' vision is much grander, with the mom noting that the location will mimic a library.

"The shop will have long library style tables for community seating; and I'm incorporating darker wood tones, deep rich paint hues, and beautiful leather seating that remind me of old, classic libraries where all I want to do is curl up with a book or a journal," she wrote in her personal blog.

Of course, it's fair to assume the shop will surely be as beautiful as the aroma of organic beans being ground, shiplap walls included.

Now that I've spilled the beans on the joint (get it?) you're probably wondering where Magnolia Press is and how to get there. As it turns out, the store is just feet away from the pair's Magnolia Market at the Silos location in downtown Waco, Texas.

If you have a car, getting to the Silos district is pretty easy. The area is located two minutes off of Interstate 35, according to a map on Joanna and Chip's Magnolia website, and there's a free parking lot nearby.

Another option is to take the Silo District Trolley, which is free. "The trolley’s route makes it easy to get to and from Magnolia Market, and also provides access to other popular shopping, dining and art venues in the downtown area," Magnolia's website states. "Take the trolley down the street to Magnolia Market, and on your way back you can stop at any of the shops, museums, and restaurants downtown Waco has to offer."

Oh, and I did mention that Chip and Joanna happen to own two vacation rentals? Magnolia House and Hillcrest Estate are available for booking if you're visiting from out of town.

That all being said, when can you visit the shop? As Joanna previously announced via Instagram, Magnolia Press will open this fall. Translation: You have a little time to plan this jaunt. Not much, but a little.

I can't say for certain, but I assume Joanna is making sure the business is perfect before opening day. She did refer to the store as the missing piece to Silos, after all.

"Our dream for the Silos grounds has always been for it to be a place where people can relax and take a break from the demands of life," Joanna wrote in her blog. "When we evaluated what we felt was missing from the overall experience and how we could use the old building next door, everyone on our team agreed a good corner coffee shop would make the perfect fit."

If you're anxious about the wait, rest assured that it will be well worth it given that Joanna, like many moms, is a confirmed coffee person.

"Coffee has a way of grounding me—that morning cup is a simple reminder to celebrate the new day," she added in her announcement. " ... One of my favorite things to do on a quiet weekend is grab a cup of coffee to-go with my girls and shop around all the local boutiques. There’s just something about holding that cup of coffee that slows me down and makes the moments feel richer." Preach, sister.

I don't know about you guys, but fall can't come fast enough. And if you couldn't tell already, I plan to visit Magnolia Press ASAP.