Just like the old song goes, breaking up is hard to do. Now imagine going through it with a big old belly in tow, too. But life happens sometimes, and you might find yourself having to figure out how to handle a breakup when you’re pregnant. While it might not be the most pleasant thing to do during your nine months, it might actually be the best thing for you and your baby in the long run.

Here’s the thing about pregnancy. Although it can be an emotional roller coaster at times, it can also bring tremendous clarity to your life, too. You see what makes sense in your life — and what doesn’t. And you might realize that your relationship is no longer working for you (or maybe you already knew it all along but didn’t want to acknowledge it). So kudos, momma, because making the decision to end things during what truly is a vulnerable time in your life shows how strong you really are.

That said, parting ways still isn’t an easy decision to make. “Breaking up with your partner when you are pregnant is a really tough decision,” relationship expert Beth Sonnenberg, LCSW, tells Romper. “It is different than other break ups because you are going to still always be connected and probably remain in each other's life at some capacity as parents to your child.”

If you’re considering ending your relationship (or you’ve recently split up), these strategies will help you not just to survive the breakup, but thrive as well.

1. Celebrate The Separation Breaking up doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom. In fact, a separation sometimes has its advantages — especially if you’re leaving a toxic or abusive relationship. “It frees you up physically and mentally to put most of your life energy into your own health and happiness, which impacts your baby in a good way,” dating expert Trish McDermott tells Romper. a dating industry expert and co-founder of Meetopolis. “You can eat what your body is telling you it needs, not what your partner enjoys, sleep more, use your free time to exercise, walk, do yoga.”

2. Give Yourself Time To Heal Shutterstock The demise of a relationship can be emotional, even if it’s not working for you. And doing so while you’re pregnant might make it even more emotional. So give yourself the time you need to work through this experience. “The best way to move through a breakup while pregnant is to let the feelings flow,” says McDermott. “Cry, vent and confess to your friends, write poetry, listen to sappy music. Indulge, for a short time, in all the typical breakup feelings.” And then, when you’re ready, you can move onto bigger and better things — like the beautiful bonding experience you’re already having with your baby.

3. Lean On Loved Ones If ever there were a time for gal pals, this would be it. Don’t think that you have to suffer through relationship withdrawal alone. “It's okay to ask for help, and you'll be surprised by the number of people who will step in to help you get through your pregnancy in big and small ways,” says McDermott. So reach out to your tribe, which might include friends, family, and neighbors.

4. Join A Group If you thought you were the only preggo out there doing it solo, think again. There are lots of single mamas-to-be, and many are looking for a sense of community, just like you. So look for support groups (either online or in IRL) that can help you to feel less alone and offer solid strategies on how to enter this next chapter of your life with confidence and conviction (both of which you’ve already shown, by the way). “You'll find support online too, especially in dedicated communities that focus on women, parenting and connecting,” says McDermott. “Tell your story, step in for others, ask questions and reach out.”

5. Seek Out Substitutions Depending on the nature of your break up, you might need to look for someone who can fill your ex’s role. For example, if your ex was your birth partner or part of your birth plan, you may need to ask your BFF to help instead. “Be sure to substitute a best friend who is local and can be available,” says McDermott.

6. Consider Dating Again Shutterstock Just because you’re rocking a bump doesn’t mean that you have to stay single for the duration of your pregnancy. “Once you've processed the relationship and breakup and have emotionally moved on, remember that there is no rule that says you can't date when you are pregnant,” says McDermott. Sure, it might be slightly unusual, but DWP (dating while pregnant) can be an exciting new phase in your life. And you just might be surprised how many men will be attracted to not only your glow, girl — but your strength, too.