How To Make Slime Without Glue: 6 Safe DIY Ideas

Slime. Somehow the crafters have figured out how to turn glue, borax, and food coloring into something that kids can have hours of fun with. However, some reports have suggested that this blend of ingredients isn't exactly safe for kids, so some are turning to alternate recipes that won’t irritate the skin. If you're looking for a super slimy but safe DIY project to keep your little ones entertained, here’s how to make slime without borax or glue.

The recent slime craze at one point even made glue pretty hard to find in stores, per Parents. “Glue is the main ingredient in slime – it is what helps create its unique consistency and stretchiness. It’s definitely the best ingredient to use,” Sara Schiller, co-founder of the recently opened Sloomoo Institute (a slime-themed experiential space in New York City), tells Romper. Without this main ingredient, your slime “won’t have the same stretchy, playable qualities that you would using glue,” Karen Robinovitz, co-founder of Sloomoo confirms.

More than the glue though, it’s typically the borax that causes parents to be alarmed, as it may cause eye and skin irritation and can be even more harmful if kids try to taste it.

Fortunately, it is possible to replace the glue and borax in your slime recipe using other household ingredients. “There are ways to make a version of slime with shampoo and cornstarch (1/2 cup to 1/4 cup respectively) with a little water as needed,” Robinovitz explains, but its consistency is more of a goo and much less versatile than if you use glue.”

If you are looking for a slime recipe that is as pliable and, well, slimy as the good stuff, there are plenty of safe options out there. Depending on what’s at home, you may not have to venture further than your pantry for such ingredients as hand soap, flour, and even bananas. Here are 5 safe slime recipes to try.

1. Jelly Slime JellyRainbow on YouTube YouTuber JellyRainbow uses baby powder, shampoo, and baby oil to create the base for this ooey gooey no-glue slime. To get the bright green color, a little bit of food coloring is mixed with water and then added to the mixture — you can even add a dash of glitter if that’s your style. Just watching the video is satisfying enough, but getting to play with some soft, nice-smelling slime is infinitely better.

2. Banana Slime Bon Slime on YouTube Usually, when moms mix bananas and flour together, the result is something suitable for a bake sale, but this banana slime recipe from the Bon Slime Channel on YouTube is a delicious take on ordinary slime. Disclosure: It does look a tiny bit stickier than something you’d buy in a store, but it is still satisfying nonetheless and probably smells fantastic. Also, it’s a great way to use up that bunch of ripe bananas that you know won’t get eaten before they become too brown.

3. Hand Soap Slime Boogie DIY Crafts on YouTube This hand soap slime idea from Boogie DIY Crafts on YouTube will let your kids have hours of good, clean fun. Pour hand soap into a bowl and just add a little bit a salt at a time until you get the desired slimy consistency. Too much salt will actually make it turn watery, the video warns. Refrigerate for 15 minutes and add the food coloring of your choice. If you can't decide on one color, add them all.

4. Toothpaste Slime Anita Stories on YouTube Toothpaste isn't just for keeping your teeth clean anymore. Now you can turn toothpaste into slime with the help of a little salt and cornstarch (or flour) thanks to this alternative recipe from YouTuber Anita Stories. Again, just a tiny bit of salt goes a long way and you get to massage, massage, massage this satisfying mixture until it reaches the desired consistency. Add a drop of food coloring if you wish to make it a specific hue.

5. Shower Gel Slime Stick to Anita Stories’ slime video above and you’ll find a recipe for shower gel slime that uses hand soap, clear shower gel, and a pinch of salt, freezing it along the way a couple mins to set. You’ll end up with a delicious smelling slime that you’ll literally want to bathe with, and you can even substitute the shower gel for a thick shampoo, like Head & Shoulders.